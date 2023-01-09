Prince Harry EXCLUDED from Queen’s Death: I Couldn’t Say Goodbye

Now that Prince Harry is spilling family secrets, the secretive institution is scrambling.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, releases Tuesday, January 10. But that is not all.

Harry also gave an extensive 60 Minutes interview.

He delved into the extreme racism of the British press, into his mother’s passing, and how his own family excluded him from his grandmother’s final moments.

Prince Harry spoke during his January 2023 60 Minutes interview about how his family excluded him from his grandmother’s final moments of life.

As you can see in the 60 Minutes clip below, Prince Harry spoke to Anderson Cooper about things that his family was less eager to share.

In September of last year, Harry was in London for a charity event.

At that time, the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II was under an emergency medical watch.

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth are seen here, apparently getting along well with each other.

Harry’s now deceased grandmother was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

That is one of many properties that the Windsor family continues to own as parts of its colossal and governmentally protected inherited wealth.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex described discussing their grandmother’s well-being with Prince William.

“I asked my brother, I said, ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?'” Harry shared.

“And a couple hours later, you know,” he recalled, “all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together.”

Harry described: “A plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats. … I was not invited.”

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

Without an invitation of his own, Prince Harry had to secure his own last-minute transportation and accommodations.

He traveled from London to Scotland, arriving at Balmoral Castle after so many of his family.

Unfortunately, he arrived too late to properly say goodbye to his beloved grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth met with UK prime minister Liz Truss earlier this week. (Photo via Getty)

Harry, whom royal experts have long believed was Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite grandchild, did get to sit with her after her passing.

“I walked into the hall and my aunt was there to greet me,” he narrated.

“And,” Prince Harry recalled, “she asked me if I wanted to see her.”

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

“I thought about it for five seconds, thinking, ‘Is this a good idea?'” he shared. Many wonder about how they should best remember their loved ones.

“And,” Harry continued, “I said ‘You know what, you can do this. You need to say goodbye.'”

He recalled: “So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“I was really happy for her because she finished life. She completed life,” Harry then expressed.

“And her husband was waiting for her, and the two of them were buried together,” he noted of the late Prince Phillip.

That is a very healthy perspective to have about a dearly departed loved one.

Additionally, Harry noted that the “UK pressed jumped on” how some members of his family were disdainful of Meghan from the start.

He listed that she is “American, an actress, divorced, Black, biracial,” among the reasons for the British press’ “feeding frenzy.” And he is obviously right.

“I went into this incredibly naive,” Prince Harry confessed. “I had no idea the British press were so bigoted.” He later added: “I didn’t see what I now see.”