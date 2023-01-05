Prince Harry: My Brother Once ATTACKED Me Over Meghan Markle!

KABOOM!
The first bombshell has dropped from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.
In his new book, Spare, which comes out on Tuesday, January 10, the Duke of Sussex details an especially ugly fight with his brother, the Prince of Wales.
And the basis of this brawl?
You probably guessed it, right? Meghan Markle.
According to Harry, the altercation began after William referred to Harry’s wife as “difficult” and “abrasive” and “rude” at the Archewell cofounder’s London home in 2019.
Harry claims that his brother “grabbed” him by the collar shortly afterward and broke his necklace before he “knocked me to the floor.”
YIKES, huh?
Harry — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 19 months with Markle — goes on to write that William asked him not to tell Meghan about the fight.
He adds that it prompted him to call his therapist, revealing that while the siblings had plenty of arguments over the course of their lives… this particular confrontation “felt different.”
“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me,” Harry says in the memoir.
“I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Harry has been in the news often of late due to the impending release of this memoir.
In a recent interview promoting the book, he blasted William and King Charles, blaming his brother and his dad for the state of their broken relationship.
“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry has admitted.
Except… it isn’t that simple.
“It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting,” Harry continued, citing the devious nature of higher-ups at Buckingham Palace and adding:
“I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.”
Elsewhere, Harry told an interviewer that his family has been trying to destroy his wife.
“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?” Anderson Cooper asks Harry in a clip shared on Twitter by 60 Minutes on Monday.
“No,” Prince Harry simply replies.
In another segment of his interview with 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday, Harry delves into the ways the Royal Family will try to slant things in its favor.
“Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.
“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” he says.
“So when we’re being told for the last six years we can’t put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family… there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”