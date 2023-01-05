Prince Harry: My Brother Once ATTACKED Me Over Meghan Markle!

KABOOM!

The first bombshell has dropped from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

In his new book, Spare, which comes out on Tuesday, January 10, ​the Duke of Sussex details an especially ugly fight with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

And the basis of this brawl?

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

You probably guessed it, right? Meghan Markle.

According to Harry, the altercation began after William referred to Harry’s wife as “difficult” and “abrasive” and “rude” at the Archewell cofounder’s London home in 2019.

Harry claims that his brother “grabbed” him by the collar shortly afterward and broke his necklace before he “knocked me to the floor.”

YIKES, huh?

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 19 months with Markle — goes on to write that William asked him not to tell Meghan about the fight.

He adds that it prompted him to call his therapist, revealing that while the siblings had plenty of arguments over the course of their lives… this particular confrontation “felt different.”

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me,” Harry says in the memoir.

“I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

Harry has been in the news often of late due to the impending release of this memoir.

In a recent interview promoting the book, he blasted William and King Charles, blaming his brother and his dad for the state of their broken relationship.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry has admitted.

Except… it isn’t that simple.

“It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting,” Harry continued, citing the devious nature of higher-ups at Buckingham Palace and adding:

“I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Harry told an interviewer that his family has been trying to destroy his wife.

“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?” Anderson Cooper asks Harry in a clip shared on Twitter by 60 Minutes on Monday.

“No,” Prince Harry simply replies.

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

In another segment of his interview with 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday, Harry delves into the ways the Royal Family will try to slant things in its favor.

“Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” he says.

“So when we’re being told for the last six years we can’t put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family… there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”