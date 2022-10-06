Kim Kardashian: Here’s the REAL Reason Everyone Wants to Bang Pete Davidson!

When Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up back in August, the news took many fans by surprise.

After all, Pete and Kim appeared to be head over heels for each other, and while their relationship was brief, it looked to be rather intense.

(Pete even got several tattoos in Kim’s honor, which is usually a pretty good indication that a couple is in it for the long haul.)

The age difference and the fact that they lived on opposite coasts seemed but minor obstacles to these two lovebirds.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

Alas, in the end, Kim called it quits after just nine months of dating.

Fortunately, it seems that she’s still on very friendly terms with Pete, which is more than we can say for some of Kim’s exes.

The current season of The Kardashians was filmed while the couple was still dating, and seems that Pete was very much on Kim’s mind during a work trip to Milan.

Kim Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

“Pete has the best heart,” she said during one of the episode’s confessional segments.

“I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person,” Kim continued before revealing that she’d like to reciprocate Pete’s thoughtfulness:

“And I’m here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just like a little thoughtful gift.”

Despite her exotic surroundings, Kim proceeded to consider some very American gift options.

Kim and Pete enjoying one another’s company on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“I don’t think he’s like a Air Force 1 kinda guy,” she said after contemplating a pair of Nikes.

In the end she ended up buying Pete a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

Yes, Pete lives in New York City — where he probably buy a Yankees hat without leaving his building — but Kim thought the iconic cap of Ruth, Mantle, and Judge would be the perfect souvenir from Milan.

Pete Davidson appears to be taking a bite out of Kim Kardashian in this photo of the couple. (Photo via Instagram)

Folks, the fabulously wealthy are different from the rest of us, and there’s no point in trying to understand them.

That footage was shot back in February, when Pete and Kim had been dating for about four months.

The couple went their separate ways in August, but insiders say they’ve remained friendly since ending their romantic relationship.

Insiders say Kim and Pete parted ways on good terms and plan to remain friends. And it probably won’t be very long before Pete moves on with a new A-list companion! (Photo via Instagram)

As for Kim’s love life these days, the mother of four confirmed that she’s still single during a recent interview with with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

When Seacrest asked what kind of man Kim pictures herself with these days, she promptly responded, “Absolutely no one.”

“I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something,” she added.

Kim Kardashian is ready to re-enter the dating pool. And she’s going blonde for the occasion! (Photo via Instagram)

“So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I’m just not ready.”

So it sounds like Kim has thought about what sort of professional she might want to date next.

We would advise her to steer clear of short-tempered rappers for the time being!