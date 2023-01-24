Dr. Cheyenne Bryant: Ryan Edwards Is a GREAT Dad! Don't Believe Everything You See on Teen Mom!

Ryan Edwards is easily one of the worst dads in the history of reality television.

For years Teen Mom fans looked on in horror as Ryan abused various substances, repeatedly got arrested, and terrorized his eldest son.

The problem eventually got so bad that MTV fired Ryan and his family, reportedly at the behest of his long-suffering ex, Maci Bookout.

Now, however, Edwards is set to return to the franchise that made him famous with an appearance on the Teen Mom: Family Reunion reunion show.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer

(It’s officially titled Teen Mom Family Reunion: Aftermath. Coming up with titles for all these spinoffs and specials must be a full-time position at MTV these days.)

And according to the show’s resident therapist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — known as Coach B to cast members — fans will be stunned by the amount of growth Ryan has undergone since his last public appearance.

“Ryan showed up in a way that people have never seen him show up,” Dr. Bryant told UK tabloid The Sun in a recent interview.

Ryan Edwards is returning to MTV.

“I have to say the most growth would have to go to Maci, Ryan and Bentley,” Coach B continued.

“You know, they haven’t been able to co-parent for years and they’ve been on non-speaking terms.

“Bentley has been at the short end of the stick, not really receiving a healthy co-parenting relationship, and it’s affected his relationship with his father.”

Bentley Edwards

Dr. Bryant says that viewers are likely to be shocked by the amount of growth that Ryan is demonstrating these days.

She says that against all odds, Ryan and Maci have been “able to really come to a really beautiful co-parenting medium. And Bentley also was able to witness that and be a part of that as well as Taylor.”

Yes, even Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, is cool with Ryan these days. Now, that’s progress!

Taylor McKinney

“[Ryan] put in a lot of work,” Coarch B said, adding:

“It’s one of one of my favorite sessions and one of my favorite scenes that we filmed because it was deep and it threw everyone off,” she continued.

“It just was so beautiful to see Ryan in the space where he was really wanting this relationship with Bentley and not having the tools to do so, and extremely open to succeeding. You know, ‘How do I do it? I want it so bad.’”

Ryan Edwards

A production insider tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Ryan does appear to be a changed man.

“Ryan gets very emotional during the segment,” one source told The Ashley.

“People have never seen Ryan like this before.”

Ryan Edwards

So we guess the Family Reunion reunion will contain some major surprises — courtesy of a guy who wasn’t even on the show!

Hey, it might not have a whole lot to do with what fans witnessed this season, but it’s sure to be a real crowd-pleasing moment!