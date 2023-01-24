Angela Deem Threatens to Seduce Jovi Dufren After Filing to Divorce Michael

During the final installment of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All special, one thing was clear:

Angela Deem vowed to file to divorce Michael. He had cheated on her, finally confirming her worst fears. And this cast doubt on their future together.

She has not posted a photo of her husband since last year.

However, another man from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed up in a now-deleted video. Jovi???

Angela Deem posted and deleted a video of herself dancing cozily with Jovi Dufren. It appears reminiscent of a certain Alien meme. (Image Credit: TikTok)

In a recent and now-deleted post, Angela Deem briefly shared a clip of herself dancing with castmate Jovi Dufren.

A natural assumption would be that this is a video from a Tell All afterparty. But we’ll debunk that in a moment.

In the video, the two were lip-syncing to a breakup anthem. Specifically, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.”

That song is about prioritizing your own needs in the aftermath of a relationship.

During the video, Angela and Jovi shuffled through multiple TikTok filters.

And at one point, Jovi pretended to lick Angela’s cheek — though, to be clear, he did not actually lick her. Not in the video, anyway.

It is probably worth noting that, even in the brief time that the video was up, it attracted attention.

Remember self-styled “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme, the ex-wife of Usman “Sojaboy” Umar? During her time on the franchise, she rejected any comparisons to Angela. No matter how accurate.

Anyway, she reacted to the video — giving it a like and three red heart emojis.

Why are we so confident that Angela and Jovi didn’t record this in the aftermath of the Tell All special in New York?

Well, because the Tell All filmed in September of 2022. Meanwhile, Miley released “Flowers” on January 12, 2023.

TLC and producers give Angela a lot of things that she does not deserve due to her “star” status. Time travel is not one of them. Therefore, the video could only be from the past week and a half.

As entertaining (and horrifying) as Angela and Jovi’s little video is … let’s get real.

Jovi isn’t with Angela. They didn’t sleep together. Do we have an exclusive on that? No. We just … have common sense.

And, presumably, so does Jovi. Even if he seemingly voluntarily spent time around the notorious franchise villain.

Jovi and Yara are still very much together. Either that or they are extremely good at keeping it a secret.

There is no reason to believe that Jovi is cheating or would cheat, let alone on Yara.

We suspect that the two thought that it would be a fun, goofy video to record while they were partying.

As we discussed, some of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 couples have seen their statuses change since the Tell All filmed.

One of those couples was Angela and Michael. Remember, at the time of the Tell All, she planned to file for divorce.

Even at the time, Angela admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would follow through and sign the divorce papers.

A Twitter user by the name of Haneefah Adam spotted and photographed married 90 Day Fiance stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. The tweet dates to November 11, 2022. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Well, the Tell All filmed in September. Two months later, in November, a 90 Day Fiance fan spotted the two of them in a supermarket in Nigeria.

A person might travel internationally as part of a divorce. But going grocery shopping together is less likely.

Still, we got a chuckle over the idea that Angela would move on with someone who has seen her abhorrent behavior in action.