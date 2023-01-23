Pete Davidson Removes Kim Kardashian Tattoos, Attempts to "Erase" Past Amid New Relationship With Chase Sui Wonders

There’s one thing you can always rely on when it comes to Pete Davidson — the man never stays single for long.

Pete’s relationship with Kim Kardashian appeared to be a lot more serious than most of his A-list dalliances (it lasted a lot longer, anyway), but that didn’t stop the former SNL star from diving back into the dating pool after he and Kim broke up.

When his romance with Kim ended, Pete appeared to have a fling with Emily Ratajkowski, but whatever went on there, it was over within a few weeks.

These days, Pete has been publicly canoodling with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

Obviously, Chase doesn’t mind a man with a bit of a past, and she must know about Pete’s reputation as Hollywood’s biggest ladies’ man.

But that doesn’t mean she wants to be reminded of it every time he takes his shirt off.

During his relationship with Kim, Pete paid tribute to the mother of four with (at least) three tattoos and a freakin’ brand.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

(Yes, he had Kim’s name seared into his flesh with a red-hot iron. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is!)

And according to a new report from UK tabloid The Daily Mail, Pete is now in the process of having his Kim-related tattoos removed.

The tabloid reports that when Pete and Chase vacationed in Hawaii recently, onlookers noticed that one of Pete’s neck tattoos had been removed.

Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo via Getty)

The blank space on Pete’s flesh previously bore the initials of Kim’s four kids.

Pete also has ink that reads “my girl is a lawyer” ( a reference to Kim’s legal aspirations) and a separate tattoo reading “Jasmine and Aladdin” (a reference to an SNL sketch the two starred in before their relationship began).

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos. A few cute ones that he got,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres while she and Pete were still dating.

YUM! Pete Davidson appears to be taking a bite out of Kim Kardashian in this photo of the couple. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,’ but that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,” she continued.

Yes, we suppose that’s what some “tattoo people” do.

Unfortunately, Kim is no longer “what’s going on” in Pete’s life, so he’s decided to undergo the painful process of having her name removed from his flesh.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were briefly an item. But the relationship has run its course! (Photo via Getty)

Thankfully, we live in a time in which tattoos can be removed with the help of lasers.

Of course, the procedure is prohibitively expensive, so unless you have Pete’s kind of money, you should probably still be cautious about your ink-related decisions.

No word yet on what Pete plans to do about his that brand of Kim’s name.

We guess the only way to blot out a brand is with another brand — which sounds incredibly painful.