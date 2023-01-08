Kody Brown Loses His $hit, Refuses to Admit Robyn is His Favorite Sister Wife

Kody Brown will try to set his marital record straight on Sunday night.

Sister Wives will wrap up its one-on-one special this evening, with host Sukanya Krishnan at last bringing up the female elephant in the polygamous room.

Robyn Brown.

Is she truly Kody’s favorite spouse, as fans have theorized for awhile now and as Christine has often come out and stated?

“You know, that’s the most unfair question, cause you don’t have any idea what work (Robyn) has done, what she has done as a person, the sacrifices that she’s made, the games that she hasn’t played,” Kody says when the question is finally asked on January 8.

The reality star goes on to distinguish between his “favorite” wife and the wife that “finds favor” with him.

“It’s not about a favorite. It’s about finding favor,” he tries to explain.

“The words Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.”

Numerous times on Sister Wives Season 17, Christine told viewers that Kody’s clear affection for Robyn played a major role in her decision to walk away from the household in late 2021.

On the third part of this special, Kody will suggest that the topic of favoritism is rooted in a “character issue,” saying on air:

“It’s not just about my character. It’s about their (my other wives’) character. And who wants to run deep here?

“Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing somebody to trash talk me?

“Or do you want to sit here and be the one who’s trash talking me?”

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

At this point, Robyn isn’t just Kody’s only legal spouse… she is only his only spouse, with Janelle recently admitted she has separated from her husband and Meri getting tossed aside by Kody.

In this footage from the special, Kody claims that Meri, Janelle and Christine have “shh-t talked” him since they got married, yet alleges that Robyn has never done the same.

“To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you sh-t talk me,” he says.

The scene eventually shifts to Christine, who says that Janelle “doesn’t deserve” a statement about disloyalty from Kody.

“She’s so loyal to him it’s ridiculous,” Christine says of Robyn, going on to describe their interactions before she split from Kody.

“I can’t tell you all the conversations that I had with her where I’d be like, ‘I don’t like how he’s doing this and how he’s doing this and blah blah blah.’ And she’s like, ‘He’s a great dad, what are you talking about? He’s a great husband, what are you talking about?

“For years, that woman was so loyal.”

For her part, Robyn has broken down over the way her now ex-sister wives talk about her and have treated her.

When the topic is broached this Sunday on the special, Janelle tries to sound as diplomatic as possible, stating for the audience:

“I feel like and my children feel like he has been disproportionate in the amount of time that he spends there.”

Sounds rather unanimous to us.