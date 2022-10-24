Travis Scott BLASTS Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner: I Don’t Know This Woman!

Travis Scott has said very little over the years when it comes to his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

He scarcely posts photos of himself and his famous baby mama online and he almost never comments on their romance.

But the rapper was forced into a corner over the weekend.

He was given next to no choice about what to say or do after speculation started to run rampant that he dared to sleep with another woman behind Jenner’s back.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Late last week, some Instagram model named Rojean Kar shared videos from a music video shoot the rapper was on, alleging along with them that she had carried on a fling with Scott.

Or at least had spent some recent time with him.

This was news to Scott, however.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their second child into the world in early 2022. He is named Wolf.

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on,” Scott wrote via an Instagram Stories post.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.

I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.

“So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

The artist followed with a screenshot of a comment written by someone on his team, underneath The Shade Room’s initial post, which featured the model’s videos.

Travis also shared an image from his and Kylie’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

“If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me,” Scott wrote next to a series of eye roll emojis.

Travis Scott cuddles up here to Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of an event they attended together.

As seen on Instagram account The Shade Room, Rojean responded to Travis’ statement with a selfie video on her IG Stories… accusing him of lying and of cheating on Kylie, with whom he shares two kids.

“Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f–king everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” she said, adding simply:

“Come on, Sir.”

Rojean wasn’t done calling the star out, either.

Kylie Jenner is all cuddled up here with Travis Scott. They do seem in love, huh?

Growing specific, she added:

“This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’

“Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on.

“You cheat on that bitch every single f–king night. The whole f–king city sees it.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are pictured here on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in 2019.

Rumors about Scott and Rojean first surfaced way back in 2019, as social media users speculated that their alleged porking was the catalyst for him and Kylie taking a break from their relationship that year.

The model denied the reports on her IG Stories at the time, however, while an insider close to the rapper also said that “any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false.”

Kylie has not yet addressed these latest allegations.