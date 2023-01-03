Robyn Brown Bawls and Bellows: I’ve Been Cheated by All the Sister Wives!

Robyn Brown is not going to suffer in silence any longer.

The only legal spouse of Kody Brown has long been considered his favorite spouse as well, with Christine admitting on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere that this favoritism played a role in her decision to leave the family.

Ever since, Robyn hasn’t been shy about trashing Christine as well.

On part two of the show’s tell-all special, meanwhile, Robyn opened up about her feelings regarding ALL three other sister wives, Christine, Meri and Janelle… none of whom appear to be with Kody any longer.

“I want something real. I want real relationships with all of these ladies, always have. Always,” she said on air, adding through tears:

“Before I even fell in love with Kody, I fell in love with the family and the family culture of one happy family. It’s something I am mourning all the time.

“They took it away from me.

“It feels really unfair. Sorry, I get so embarrassed when I get emotional. I feel angry, I’m angry at them all. I am.”

Robyn Brown breaks down over the state of the Sister Wives.

Christine, of course, issued a public statement in November 2021 that confirmed she had walked away from her spiritual marriage.

On part one of this same Sister Wives special, Janelle then confirmed she had separated from Kody.

Meri, for her part, sort of had the choice made for her after Kody came out and said he doesn’t consider himself married to her in any way, shape or form.

So that leaves Robyn.

“I am really angry about it and I’m angry what we’ve done to our family and I would have never chose this if I had the power everyone thinks I have, this wouldn’t be happening,” she said on Sunday night.

“I feel cheated. I feel absolutely cheated.”

She was then asked whether she also felt “scapegoated” in the marriage.

“All the time. I jokingly refer to myself as ‘Kody’s whipping boy,'” the mother of six replied.

“When he does something they don’t like, I get blamed.

“Maybe I’m an easy target because I have a tendency to just take it, not get jerky about it, I don’t fight. It’s not in my nature to fight.

“I am more heart.”

Elsewhere in the revealing sit-down, Robyn also claimed things were “very difficult” between her and Christine when she first joined the family.

“It was snarky comments, not including me in things, letting me know how things were gonna go, pulling rank,” she alleged, adding, “it was hard in the beginning.”

It hasn’t gotten much easier, either.

The other women all touched on the tensions between them throughout the special, with Janelle saying Robyn isn’t “this perfect saintly person” she’s sometimes perceived as on the series … or at least by Kody.

“I’m sorry, she’s human,” Janelle added, saying that she believes Kody is “a little bit myopic when it comes to Robyn her huts and her perspective.”

