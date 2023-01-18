Josh Duggar Living Squalid, Bug-Infested Existence Behind Bars [Report]

It’s been just over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The disgraced former reality star was sentenced to 151 months behind bars, and he won’t be eligible for parole until 2032.

That means that for most of the next decade, Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute near Dallas will serve as Josh’s home.

The facility was chosen by the Bureau of Prison due to its renowned treatment program for sex offenders — but if recent reports are to be believed, Seagoville might be lacking in other important areas.

In the past year, at least two inmates have filed lawsuits against Seagoville, alleging that they were subjected to unsafe living conditions during their time in the prison.

Now an anonymous family member of a Seagoville inmate is speaking out against the prison and alleging that inmates are forced to contend with filth, infestations, and expired food.

“The food they get is regularly expired. They’re just like really disgustingly expired, always by at least a couple of weeks. And it’s like milk. All sorts of like stuff that can’t be expired for that long,” said the accuser.

“They had a run of cereal that had bugs in it, and so people just couldn’t eat their cereal because it was filled with bugs.”

The insider continued to allege that the prison “runs out of food kind of often.”

The relative says that on more than one occasion, the facility has run out of food entirely, and prisoners were forced to go without for several days at a time.

“It’s only ever been like a one or two-day thing at a time, but the portions are also small enough to where if you can’t afford to buy food on commissary, you’re going hungry,” the source told UK tabloid The Sun.

The family member also alleged that the prison is “overcrowded.”

“All of the beds touch each other and there are bunk beds. It’s small, it’s dirty,” they explained.

But the worst part, according to this disgruntled loved one, is that the inmates’ living conditions are consistently filthy.

“They do have cleaning supplies for the cell, like to mop it and keep it clean, but they have to share water among the entire dorm so it’s super disgusting by the time anybody gets to use it. It’s dirty,” the source alleged.

“There’s mold all up in the mattresses. It’s really gross.”

The relative also alleged that the facility has substandard plumbing that exacerbates the squalid conditions.

“There was a nationwide lockdown last year because of a fight in another Texas prison,” said the family member.

“During that the plumbing got so bad that people were literally sh-tting in the corners of the hallways because they couldn’t go to the bathroom,” they elaborated.

“When my family member takes a shower, a lot of times dirty shower water from like the shower above him will come down on him. There’s hot water sometimes, but not other times.”

The relative adds that the shoddy maintenance standards extend to the facility’s heating and electricity infrastructure, which are also poorly maintained.

“They go without electricity or heating for days, even when a big cold front came through Texas. They didn’t have any hot water for days at a time,” the source alleged.

“They’ve been through six generators in the past six weeks because they keep burning them out instead of just fixing the electricity.”

Not surprisingly, Seagoville administrators have yet to respond to these allegations.

As for Josh, he’ll be back in court next month, as he attempts to appeal his conviction.

The odds are certainly stacked against him, but hey, at least Josh will get to put on a suit and get out of Seagoville for a few hours!