Alina Kasha Recalls Racism Scandal One Year Later: I’m Glad I Got Fired!

One year ago, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fired Alina Kasha from Season 5.

Production even took the extraordinary step of editing her storyline out of the rest of the season. Not even convicted monster Geoffrey Paschel received that particular treatment.

Many fans had complicated feelings about this. Happy to see accountability for a racism scandal, but with real concerns about the motivations behind the backlash.

Now, on the anniversary of her scandal, Alina is addressing it all. And she says that she’s happy about what went down.

Alina Kasha shared this photo in January 2023. Projected onto the wall behind her, we can see attacks against her from social media. Some of them include ableist slurs. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Exactly 1 year ago I was tried to be canceled,” Alina Kasha began her recent Instagram caption.

“How did I remember this date?” she asked.

“Weeell, it was a birthday of someone that I used to know (lol),” Alina explained, “and we celebrated it together.”

“At night I opened my phone and saw first messages full of hate without really understanding what’s going on,” Alina recalled.

She noted that “the rest of the story you already know.”

Alina’s history of using the N-word on social media as well as dressing as racist caricatures had come to light. The posts were not recent, but they were alarming.

“But you know, in the end, I’m happy it happened,” Alina surprisingly wrote. “It was a unique experience.”

She then asked her followers: “How many people do you personally know who were tried to be cancelled?”

Alina admitted: “Living thru such experience wasn’t always easy but it became extremely rewarding.”

“Learning to navigate it only taught me to be fearless,” Alina expressed.

“It also taught me that what is going on online doesn’t really correlate with what’s happening in real life,” she added.

“In the end, I faced it, owned it, learned from it,” Alina listed. She “kept my head high.”

Alina wrote that she “got immense love and support from everyone – my family, friends, fans and just people from all over the world.”

She then admitted that “It surprised me how hypocritical & narrow minded can people be.”

“But also,” Alina reflected, “how open minded or generous they might be.”

“I know I made a mistake and I’m really fine with it. I don’t blame myself for stupidness or ignorance…” Alina shared.

She shared that “it’s the opposite. I forgave myself. Everyone can screw up, including me, and THAT’S FINE.”

Alina then stated that “What matters is if we learn something from it.”

“Another thing that I want to highlight is that we had an amazing YouTube conversation with Dr. Honda (I recommend you to watch it!),” Alina continued.

She wrote that this conversation is something “for [which] I’m especially grateful.”

Alina added that “He also opened up my eyes on some things that never crossed my mind.”

“This experience made the world that I see a bit uglier: I see more issues, unfairness, prejudices,” Alina noted.

“And at times,” she admitted, “it makes me wanna go live in some other world when no one grew up in the systems that we grew up in.” That makes sense.

“Maybe happiness lies in being oblivious but I’d always choose a red pill,” Alina added. We should note that she is certainly making a The Matrix reference, rather than referring to the misogynistic ideology known as “redpill.”

“I often think when something happens to me – would it matter to me in a year?” Alina asked.

“This thought crossed my mind back then as well,” she admitted. “My response: yes, it mattered.”

Alina then added: “But in an extremely enriching and grateful way.”

As we noted, there were bad faith elements to the callout of Alina Kasha.

Simply put, some people hated her because she’s a woman (a vocal segment of 90 Day Fiance fans have a huge misogny problem) and for her disability.

And because she, as a disabled woman, “dared” to have sex on screen.

It was particularly suspicious that the show did not fire Mike Berk from the same season, even though his bigotry scandal was certainly worse. Mike is a native English speaker and an American, so a cultural misunderstanding seems unlikely.

Even so, all of the bad intentions in the world don’t mean that Alina’s use of racial slurs don’t matter. Of course they do.

We’re glad that Alina learned so much from her experience. It’s just a shame that it came too late.