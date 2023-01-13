Anna Duggar and Her 7 Children Pay Awkward Prison Visit to Josh

It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

For much of that time, Josh sat in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing.

Now, however, he resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas, roughly six hours by car from his family’s home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Needless to say, it’s not as easy for Josh’s family to visit him now that he’s in a different state.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

But it seems that Anna Duggar is still making the effort.

According to a new report from YouTuber Katie Joy, Anna made the trek to Seagoville earlier this week.

And in a testament to her commitment to maintaining a sense of normalcy for her seven children, Anna brought all of them with her — even the infant — so that they might spend some time with their monstrous father.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

But it seems the trip did not go according to plan.

Joy pieces the visit together through eye-witness accounts and alleges that Josh and Anna were both visibly uncomfortable throughout their conversation.

“Anna & Josh are barely speaking, didn’t kiss or hug when they saw each other, and the kids didn’t want to interact with Josh,” she wrote in the caption for her video.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day. (Photo via Instagram)

“They didn’t even touch, they didn’t even greet each other with a hug or a kiss, they didn’t hug or kiss goodbye,” Joy alleged in the clip.

“It was very awkward.”

Little is known about Josh’s interactions with his many offspring, but it’s safe to assume that the visit was similarly uncomfortable for the kids.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

There’s bound to be a good deal of speculation with regard to what made the visit so awkward.

After all, Anna has been steadfast in her belief that Josh is innocent and will soon be acquitted on appeal.

Has she finally examined the evidence and come to realize that she married a monster?

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

Sadly, that’s unlikely, as critical thinking is generally forbidden in Duggar households, and Anna is entirely reliant upon her in-laws for support, which means she’s forced to adhere to Jim Bob’s rules — and his perception of reality.

And even if Anna did some digging and arrived at the obvious conclusion that Josh is guilty as sin, she would never let on that she knew, and she would certainly never discuss the matter with her eldest children.

So there must have been some other reason for the palpable awkwardness.

Josh Duggar poses with his family. (Photo via Instagram)

Perhaps Josh is becoming a bit too acclimated to prison life for Anna’s liking.

If that’s the case, she better buckle up.

Dude is set to be locked up for another decade, and we’re sure he’ll only get weirder with each passing year.