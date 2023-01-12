Jinger Duggar: Will Her Parents Disown Her (Again) When Her Memoir Comes Out?

Well, it looks like Prince Harry’s not the only who can infuriate his own family by releasing a memoir!

Jinger Duggar’s first book is set to hit stores at the end of this month, and it seems her parents are already angry, even though they have yet to catch a glimpse of its contents.

Interestingly, Jinger has repeatedly assured her fans that the book will not be a scathing tell-all about her family and upbringing, a la Harry’s Spare.

Still, you won’t find a reality TV family more secretive than the Duggars, so there are concerns that Jinger will blow the lid off the privacy that they’ve worked to maintain in the years following the Josh Duggar sex scandals.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” one insider tells In Touch.

“They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

Now, Jinger would be doing the world a favor if she did expose her parents and the culture of abuse that enabled Josh to get away with so much for so long.

But it looks as though Jim Bob and Michelle have nothing to worry about,

By all accounts, Jinger’s only beef with her parents is on theological grounds, and the book will focus primarily on the “spiritual awakening” that led her to a slightly less restrictive form of evangelicalism.

Apparently, Jinger will credit Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, with leading her to this more modern version of her belief system.

“I noticed his church read the Bible in its entirety and preached scripture that way,” she explains in the book.

“I feel like now I’m in a much better place. I see God as amazing.”

Elsewhere in the book, Jinger likens her upbringing to the plight of the main character in the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show.

“You probably already know that The Truman Show is about the ultimate fishbowl. The main character, Truman Burbank, is the star of a reality TV show, but he doesn’t know it,” she writes.

“Every moment of his life is captured for television. Many people from the outside world have opinions and expectations about who Truman should be and how he should live,” Jinger continues.

“When Truman begins to question his reality and tries to get out of Seahaven, his escape is blocked at every turn.

“After we finished the movie, I turned to Jeremy and said, ‘That movie is my life,’” Jinger concludes.

Of course, there are important differences between the two situations, such as the fact that Truman was the most famous person on the planet, and the Duggars starred on a largely-forgotten TLC series.

And while we don’t see it in the movie, when Truman finally found freedom, you can be sure he worked tirelessly to bring his oppressors to justice.

Hopefully, Jinger will one day follow suit.