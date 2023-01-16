Anna Duggar Reportedly “Praying” About Marriage; Might She Still Leave Josh?

As previously reported, Anna Duggar took her many children to visit their dad in prison last week.

Based on a new allegation, meanwhile, we now have to wonder:

Was she taking them to say goodbye?

The father of seven was convicted in December 2021 of downloading sexually graphic material of kids under 12 years old; we’re talking photos and videos of these kids in compromising positions, often being abused and assaultd.

Truly heinous and disgusting stuff.

He was then sentenced in May to over a decade in federal prison.

Anna has said next to nothing in public ever since her pedophile of a husband was found guilty of these crimes, although sources have continually claimed that she planned to stick by his side.

Anna Duggar has suffered mightily as a result of her husband’s crimes. (Photo via TLC)

Might she be having a change of heart and/or mind, however?

According to In Touch Weekly, Duggar is “constantly praying” about the “future” of her marriage to Josh — and remains open to the possibility that it may not be salvageable.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” this family insider tells this outlet.

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

The source adds that the 34-year old is “trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy.”

No. We wouldn’t imagine it would be.

Not after your husband has confessed to cheating on you with women he met on the Internet. Not after he’s admitted to molesting his own sisters as a teenager. Not after a jury of his peers determined that he had committed child sex crimes.

None of this can be easy for Anna.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day. (Photo via Instagram)

Is Anna still in her relationship because she believes her husband is innocent? Because she’s been threatened by her in-laws? Because her religious beliefs force her to adhere to her vows?

No one knows for certain.

There are seven young boys and girls (Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson) at the center of this mess, though.

In Touch reports that Anna “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” but that simply “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

“Ten years behind bars feels like a lifetime for her,” the insider notes.

Josh is in the still midst of appealing his case… while Anna has allegedly been receiving counseling from “leaders in the church” on what her options are when it comes to their marriage.

“Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” the source concludes to In Touch.

“Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”