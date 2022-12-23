Jessa Duggar: Here’s Why Fans Think She’s No Longer Speaking to Her Family

Jessa Duggar has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the most quiet, unassuming members of her family.

As one scandal after another engulfed her loved ones in recent years, Jessa has mostly steered clear of the controversies.

And for most of that time, she also managed to remain on decent terms with her ultra-conservative parents.

As Jill Duggar cut ties with her parents, and Amy Duggar spoke out against the culture of abuse that her uncle has fostered for so long, Jessa continued to play the part of the dutiful daughter.

Jessa Duggar looks into the camera in this still from a YouTube video and talks about her mental health. (Photo via YouTube)

But now fans suspect that Jessa’s relationship with her parents may have hit a rough patch.

In fact, some fans believe that Jessa has become the latest Duggar child to cut off contact with her folks.

And remarkably, the rift that allegedly drove the two parties apart has nothing to do with the Josh Duggar child pornography scandal.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

Instead, it has to do with the Jinger Duggar’s forthcoming memoir, which is set for release in January.

Yes, Jinger is about to make her literary debut with a book entitled Becoming Free Indeed.

The title refers to the so-called Free Jinger movement that exploded on social media during Jinger’s teen years.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

Insiders say Jinger’s parents are worried about the book, as they’re concerned about possible damage to their reputation.

And apparently, those fears have not been assuaged by the news that the book will focus on Jinger’s religious beliefs and not the recent controversies surrounding her family.

At one point in the book, Jinger opens up about realizing that she no longer believed in some of the teachings she had grown up with.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram_

“I realized that some of what I had been taught was hurtful and untrue,” Jinger writes.

“I knew I needed to speak publicly about this because I promoted teachings that I now believe are damaging.”

Then Jinger throws fans a curveball by revealing that it was Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, who helped her to arrive at her new belief system.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald on an episode of TLC’s now-defunct Counting On. (Photo via TLC)

“I noticed his church read the Bible in its entirety and preached scripture that way,” Jinger said of the mentoring that she received from her brother-in-law.

“I feel like now I’m in a much better place. I see God as amazing.”

Yes, Ben grew up in a spiritual tradition that differs from the Duggars’ in a number of important ways.

So what does all of this have to do with Jessa’s relationship with her parents?

Well, fans have noticed that Jessa appears to have distanced herself from her parents in recent years.

At first, it was widely believed that Jessa had angered her parents by siding with Jill, but now, a new theory has emerged:

Many suspect that Jim Bob and Michelle were willing to turn a blind eye to the Seewalds’ beliefs as long as the theological rift was kept private.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are seen here in a video, announcing the impending arrival of child #4.

But now, Jinger is about to expose the latest conflict among the Duggars, and Jim Bob believes it’s all Ben and Jessa’s fault.

It’s just the latest in a long, long line of bizarre controversies involving TV’s most effed-up family of fundies!