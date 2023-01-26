Heather Gay Confesses: I Don’t Actually Know How I Got My Black Eye!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been asking the same question for a while now:

Who the heck gave Heather Gay a black eye?

Remember, this season, Heather awoke with a black eye and scratches on her body. It was a mystery. And viewers had their own theories.

Now that the Reunion is here, it’s time for real questions — and real answers.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay looked beautiful and strong despite the Season 3 Reunion’s unflattering color scheme. (Image Credit: Bravo)

A lot of viewers felt frustrated when Heather Gay declined to give a straight answer about her mild but worrisome injuries.

And a lot of castmates felt the same. There was simply no resolution.

Meanwhile, online speculation suggested that Jen Shah could be the culprit. The two have clashed. And one could imagine that Heather might keep quiet — not wanting to make Jen’s bad situation that much worse.

Jen Shah breaks down in tears in this photo from an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We don’t feel badly for her.

Obviously, as the Reunion began airing this week, we heard Andy Cohen ask Heather.

According to her, she “blacked out” and did not know what happened.

“I wish you had said that in the moment because it caused so much damage,” Lisa Barlow commented.

She shared that production (very sensibly) launched an investigation into the injury.

“There was an investigation that didn’t find anything,” Andy confirmed for the audience.

“And there was no additional footage, by the way,” he added, “or else it would have been shown.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is sporting a nasty black eye in the RHOSLC midseason 3 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Heather admitted that she “woke up terrified.” But that was not the attitude that she showed to others. It seemed, during the episode, that she knew how she got the black eye and didn’t see it as a big deal.

Heather explained that she portrayed things this way because she felt “scared that they would rewrite the narrative” otherwise.

She added: “If I said I didn’t know, they could say anything they wanted and I was afraid.” That does sound frightening.

But Lisa pushed back, saying that Heather’s reluctance to share “impacted people that were on production that were up late with us.”

“And then,” she went on, “it makes it look like they did it to you.”

Heather made it clear that she spoke to producers very honestly — admitting to them that she did not know.

“When production came into my room, I told them, ‘I have no idea. I have no memory,'” Heather recalled.

“And then it spun out of control after that,” she added. “I take full responsibility.”

Heather expressed: “I’m really sorry. It was humiliating. I don’t want to black out, I don’t want to get drunk and black out and have no memory of it. It was terrifying.”

Heather Gay found herself public enemy #1 during the Midseason 3 trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Image Credit: Heather Gay)

There is also an element of religious trauma to Heather’s story. She is an LDS survivor.

Heather explained to the group that, as an ex-Mormon, she still feels a lot of “shame” about drinking.

Andy had bigger concerns. He said that her injuries made it appear that someone had “assaulted” her.

“I woke up in a very very high stress situation with so much shame and humiliation, there was no way to hide it,” Heather noted.

“I went to my thing, which is just humor, to make it go away. And it didn’t go away,” she lamented.

Heather emphasized: “I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production, it’s my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it.”

Heather never intended for her glib demeanor to “implicate” Jen. Instead, she told her before she told her other castmates.

She explained that this was because she “trusted her the most … for coming up with a cover story when you black out and have a black eye.”

Whitney Rose pointed out the fatal flaw in the plan. Because a lot of people assumed that Jen played a role in the injuries.

As Andy hinted, Heather cannot actually say with certainty from her own memory that Jen wasn’t behind the wounds.

But Heather said that she and Jen joked about it. And that, if it came to it, she’d rather someone like Jen rough her up over a stranger.

Ultimately, Heather admitted: “I don’t know. That’s why I didn’t want to have these questions, because I don’t know. I blacked out.”

Andy also very directly brought up the fan theory that Heather might cover for a friend who was already facing serious prison time.

“If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up. But that was not my intention. I was blacked out,” Heather replied. “I thought somebody here knows.”

She added: “It was a horrible black eye that took 10 days. It did not look like a fall into a door knob, we didn’t even have door knobs.”

“I believed she had an accident and didn’t remember, she blacked out. Or Jen hit her,” Whitney speculated.

Angie K also admitted that she suspected either an accident or Jen. In the latter case, it was her demeanor.

“Jen was very off and not present the next day. She was very quiet, to herself, she was on the phone a lot,” Angie recalled.

“And then production asked Heather at the Greek dinner what happened to your eye,” Angie went on.

She narrated: “Jen looked at her quietly and said, ‘What are you going to say happened?'”

According to Angie K, this gave her “a dark feeling” that Jen knew something that the rest of them did not.

Andy ended the Reunion episode by bringing up Angie’s more specific theory.

It turns out that she had discussed the idea, and wondered if the injury came from something a little less violent … but still involving Jen.

Angie said: “I was talking to some people and they said, have you ever heard of any sexual relations between Heather and Jen.”

That seems a little far-fetched. Though good sex can result in some lovely, memorable marks.

Black eyes can result from some world-shaking (consensual!) sex, but … rarely.

But … a hookup between Heather and Jen seems like a reach. Despite the former’s surname.