Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones: FIRED From Teen Mom Franchise Following Family Reunion Brawl?!

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion was supposed to be a fun, frivolous break from the usual drama that defines MTV’s longest-running franchise.

But the past two episodes have featured some of the messiest behavior in Teen Mom history.

It all started, of course, with a brawl between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones.

Adding to the insanity of the situation was the fact that both women’s mothers were present for the fight.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Ashley was pregnant at the time of the altercation.

The fight began when the cast was seated around a picnic table, and it escalated to the point the Ashley spit on Bri, which prompted DeJesus to hurl a water bottle at Jones.

You can watch the scene in the video above, starting about the six-minute mark.

“I’m actually upset I wasn’t able to touch her because she spit on me,” DeJesus remarked when recalling the fight in last night’s episode.

“Ashley and her mother continued to talk crap and I guess things got heated at the dinner table and I got some spit on me,” Bri continued.

From there, Bri attempted to defend her actions, but it was too little, too late.

“I threw one of the canteens, but that’s besides the point,” DeJesus explained.

“I don’t care for her, I don’t want to work it out with her. I know the type of person that she is. She will never change. I don’t need her in my life,” she added.

Briana DeJesus smiles big in an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Photo via MTV)

“We all sign a piece of paper that we’re not allowed to touch each other, not allowed to exchange bodily fluids with each other, we’re not allowed to do any of things things. You already crossed that line.”

“Moving forward, I can’t be in the same vicinity as Ashley or even her mother. F— them,” Briana added in a confessional.

“I want to move forward and continue working on things with my mother and making stronger friendships.”

Briana DeJesus looks rather concerned in this photo from Teen Mom 2, doesn’t she? (Photo via MTV)

Ashley was less optimistic, saying bluntly, “None of this seems worth it to me.”

“I don’t have to be fake and smile with people I don’t want to f—ing be around. It was nice to see those girls that I do enjoy seeing occasionally.”

Ashley gave the impression that she and Tea left of their own accord, but later scenes proved that that wasn’t the case.

In the next scene, producers visited Bri and Roxanne and explained that the throwing of the water bottle constituted “a significant breach of contract” and both mother and daughter would “have to go home.”

When Bri explained that she acted in self-defense, one producer shot back, “It doesn’t matter first or not. It’s going to apply to all of you.”

“I think it’s kind of bulls— though, I felt threatened,” she added.

Briana DeJesus looks bummed about something. (Photo via MTV)

“When you’re dealing with a demonic presence like them, it’s kind of difficult to be the bigger person. With people like that, you can’t be the bigger person,” Roxanne chimed in.

“You’re all going home. You’re not being singled out,” the producer explained, thus clarifying that Ashley and Tea were also being removed from the premises.

“I wasn’t the aggressor. I wasn’t here to cause problems. I was literally trying to defend myself,” Briana said in a confessional.

“I still don’t understand why I have to go and I don’t think it’s fair. But it is what it is.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, there’s no reason to believe that either Bri or Ashley has been fired from the franchise entirely.

Both will almost certainly be back for the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — but you can bet that they’re both on thin ice.