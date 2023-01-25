Savannah Chrisley After Parents Go to Prison: My Life Has Fallen Apart!

Last week, Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to prison to begin serving their lengthy sentences.

A lot of people have a lot of feelings on the matter. One of the complications is that Todd and Julie are just … not good people.

But, perhaps understandably, their adult children have their own thoughts about their incarcerated parents.

Savannah fully admits that this has torn her life to shreds.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (L-R) TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Savannah Chrisley began the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast by addressing the elephant in the room.

“Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually,” she acknowledged.

This episode came out on Tuesday, January 24. That is exactly one week after her parents reported to prison.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Todd Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley attends the Nicole Miller spring 2017 show during September 2016 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

“We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future,” Savannah characterized.

“And,” she acknowledged, “that was really, really, really tough.” Julie must serve 7 years. Todd must serve 12.

Savannah then pointed out: “And I haven’t filmed a podcast since then.”

For most of us, wearing messier-than-usual hair and sunglasses would mean that we were nursing a hangover. For Savannah, she’s just stylish. Probably.

Savannah also detailed that this episode filmed “prior to my life falling apart.”

Make no mistake — on January 12, which was also her bittersweet birthday, she knew that her parents would soon be behind bars.

She admitted that she may seem “happy-go-lucky” during the episode. But that was only because she did not feel “faced with the reality of the situation.” Not yet.

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days.

Savannah went on to continue to detail how her mood was so dramatically different just two weeks ago.

“This was kind of pre-life falling apart,” she explained.

“And now,” Savannah pointed out, “podcasts that I do going forward will be post.”

And Savannah will continue, she vowed, to discuss the obvious situation that hangs over her family.

Next week’s episode, she promised, will be essentially a “one-on-one podcast with myself.” That’s how she explained it.

The idea is that she will be updating fans on everything about her life. This will include how other family members are handling her parents’ prison sentencing.

Savannah Chrisley took a mirror selfie … that also included a mirror. Is this the plot of Inception?

While we know a fair amount of what Todd and Julie’s lives are now like, we don’t yet have any personal accounts. But Savannah does.

So she will be giving an update on her parents’ state of mind, “because you guys don’t have one yet.”

Savannah shared that “I’m really looking forward to giving that update, because I’ve seen God work in the craziest of circumstances.”