Anna Kendrick Reveals She Created Embryos With "Toxic" Ex Who Was In Love With Someone Else

Despite being one of the most successful actresses of her generation, Anna Kendrick has managed to keep a surprisingly low profile with regard to her personal life.

In fact, over the course of her 20 or so years in the spotlight, Kendrick has avoided making any sort of public comment on her family or relationship status.

So fans were surprised when the 37-year-old opened up about a recent heartbreak during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast.

Kendrick kicked off the unexpected reveal by referencing a live-in partner whom she dated for several years.

Anna Kendrick attends the RBC Hosted “Alice, Darling” Cocktail Party At RBC House Toronto International Film Festival 2022 on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for RBC)

“I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,’” she told Shepard.

“I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening,’” Kendrick continued.

“It wasn’t just the ‘Oh, I’m losing a relationship.’ It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls—t.”

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Anna Kendrick attends HISTORYTalks 2022 on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for History)

Kendrick says the end of the relationship forced her to reckon with insecurities and self-esteem issues she had been avoiding for years.

“There was an inherent thing of me being so rejectable that this person who loved me very deeply for six years, it suddenly occurred to him, how awful I was or something,” she said.

“The shame, that lingers much longer.”

We love her. She’s perfect. Dare we say, she is… pitch perfect. (Photo via Getty)

Kendrick says it was during this time that she began meditating and attending meetings for Al-Anon, an organization for people who have been impacted by another person’s alcoholism.

“I did start going to Al-Anon while all this was going on,” she said.

“I mean, look, I truly dismantled my life, and at first, that was as a reaction to the accusation that I was crazy, and I was the one causing the problem,” Anna added.

Anna Kendrick attends the “Alice, Darling” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It was also during this time that Anna decided to take a break from the spotlight and focus on her mental health.

“So, I had a conversation with CAA, my agency and said I need to take time off, I have a mental health problem,” she told Shepard.

“I started seeing two therapists a week and I started trying to learn to meditate and I got into Al-Anon,” Kendrick shared.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 11: Anna Kendrick attends the “Alice, Darling” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“And all of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything.’”

Kendrick briefly dated Bill Hader in 2021, but it seems she’s referring to a previous relationship here.

We wish her all the best in her continued recovery, and we look to seeing what her career has in store.