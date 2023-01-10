Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4: Which Real Housewives Are Cast? Where Are They Filming?

Late last year, we reported that we may already know the cast to Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

Since then, Bravo has publicly confirmed the lineup.

We’re all still waiting for Season 3 to air on Peacock, but many eyes are already turning to what will follow.

Who makes up the Season 4 cast? Where will this year’s titular “trip” take the equally titular “ultimate girls?” Are they filming yet?

Obviously, all of these Housewives have been sitting on their hands, unable to share happy news without violating their NDAs.

While the NDAs remain in effect, the Housewives can finally confirm to their fans and followers the good news.

Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, and Caroline Manzo are all part of Season 4.

On Monday, January 9, Peacock and Bravo took to Twitter to make the announcement — confirming the official cast.

They even adorably included emojis to depict which Houses of origin go with which of the Wives.

Is the emoji for RHONJ racist? Well, no; not as long as words mean things. But it definitely stands out.

“What is that, is that a buffalo coming down the stairs?” the tweet quipped.

“No, it’s the official #RHUGT 4 cast,” the post continued. Then, it took things even further.

“And,” the official Bravo (and Peacock) Twitter account went on to announce, “they’re heading to Marrakech!”

Now that the cast and their upcoming trip to Morocco are all official and public knowledge, the cast were happy to confirm the announcement.

Gretchen took to her Instagram Story, writing: “Yes, the rumors are true!”

“I am coming back to your TV screens!” she confirmed. “Let’s go 2023! I’m super excited for this Epic Trip!”

Camille Grammer wrote: “Oh here we go! Should be a lot of fun!”

Meanwhile, Season 3 will premiere some time this year.

As we learned last summer, the third season of the Peacock spinoff filmed in Thailand.

As we all remember, Season 2 filmed a little closer to home — and at a very familiar location.

Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor was a common sense choice for production. It was probably pretty convenient for Dorinda, too (staycations make the best vacations).

She has reflected upon what it felt like to have her own residence become a reality TV set — not just for simple scenes, but for an entire season.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley pointed out that her castmates had laughed at her bad joke.

“It really is a unique experience that a lot of people don’t have,” Dorinda remarked to Us Weekly last spring.

“It’s almost like being in college,” she characterized.

“You form a special bond that no one ever understands,” Dorinda then added.

“Even when you fight terribly, we’re a family in a weird way and everybody came out of it,” Dorinda noted.

“We’re all communicating all the time,” she shared, “but there were some really hairy moments.”

Dorinda explained that this is “because I don’t know any of us, including me as the host, expected the intensity of being up there for eight days.”

Dorinda Medley dazzles in a silver jacket in a promotional shot from The Real Housewives of New York Season 12.

As for when Season 4 will film, everyone expects it to be soon. Bravo’s announcement indicates that things are finalized and everything is pretty much in place.

However, Caroline’s “See you soon, ladies!” post seems to hint that filming will begin sooner rather than later.

We can all afford to be patient, however. We still have to watch Season 3 first.