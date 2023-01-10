Sutton Stracke on Lisa Rinna Exit: We’re Gonna Miss that Pot-Stirrer!

After months of speculation, it’s official: Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s the end of an era. And a lot of longtime viewers have complicated feelings about last week’s announcement.

Sutton Stracke is (relatively) newer to RHOBH.

In her public statement on her castmate’s departure, she has nothing but kind words to offer.

Sutton Stracke spoke to E! News over the weekend while at her West Hollywood store, The Sutton Concept.

“I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving,” she speculated about Lisa Rinna’s departure.

Sutton then expressed that “She will be missed.”

Certainly, Lisa has left an indelible mark upon RHOBH, including viewers and also the cast.

“She always loved to stir that pot,” Sutton remarked.

“And then,” she then quipped, “we all liked to taste the soup.”

“So,” Sutton went on to assess while maintaining the same savory metaphor, “I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup.”

She also offered something of a prediction for what is to come.

“But,” she speculated, “I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her.”

Lisa has been polarizing for years. Honestly? That was part of why she remained on RHOBH for so long.

Only a handful of Real Housewives can manage to remain both widely appealing and entertaining enough to remain on screen.

For most, particularly those who last a long time, they need to attract as much ire as they do admiration. Otherwise, they’re not hooking the audience’s attention. With some exceptions, of course.

On Season 12, however, something seemed to shift for Lisa.

Yes, she has fans — she likely always will.

But her antics as she went head-to-head with Kathy Hilton seemed to wear on people.

It’s not that people necessarily believe Kathy’s version of events over Lisa’s. Especially given how many people witnessed Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen.

Rather, it seems like Lisa has played a role in one too many downfalls. Some viewers felt like it was getting a bit old, frankly.

Now, maybe giving Lisa a rest period could be good for her. Sutton certainly hopes so.

“I think it’s going to be a nice time of reflection for her,” Sutton suggested.

At least, she went on to add, that “is what I’m hoping” that Lisa will be able to get out of this Bravo exit.

“And,” Sutton then expressed, “I wish Lisa all the best.”

This will be a major change, and not only in Lisa’s life. But also, yes, this will be a transition period for her.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she announced in a statement.

Lisa stated: “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Photo via Bravo

She first joined the series in Season 4, and remained part of the cast through Season 8. This meant that she played a key role in multiple memorable moments.

We are all left wondering what RHOBH might look like without Lisa Rinna as part of the cast.

And we’ll all find out when Season 13 airs.