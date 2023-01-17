A Sister Wives Spinoff? At One Brown Family Member is Pushing For It

As previously reported, Sister Wives Season 18 is already filming.

It’s unclear exactly what upcoming episodes will look like, considering Kody Brown is no longer in a plural marriage because three of his spouses have chosen to walk away… but TLC cameras are rolling.

We’ll find out later in 2023 what this season will entail.

In a YouTube video uploaded on Wednesday, however, Gwendlyn Brown offered up a different Sister Wives-related content idea.

“I think we should have a spinoff series where Janelle and my mom get together,” the 21-year old told her audience, joking that the women should take their close friendship a step further.

“Tell me you don’t love that idea.”

We can’t tell Gwendlyn this.

Because we do love this idea!

Christine, of course, left Kody back in November 2021.

She remained close with Janelle, though, even traveling around the country with her and continuing to work for a shady weight loss company along Janelle’s side.

A few weeks ago, meanwhile, Janelle confirmed that she has also separated from the father of her six kids.

“Sister Wives. It should be called Sister Wives. I’m a f—king genius,” Gwendlyn quipped on YouTube.

Janelle Brown attended Christine Brown’s 50th birthday party. They remain very close friends.

Gwendyln said she got the idea for the spinoff after watching a clip from Sister Wives in which Janelle revealed how much her friendship with Christine meant to her.

“Christine is front and center in all my memories,” Janelle said on the episode, which was filmed many months ago.

“She was the person who took care of my kids while I worked.

“Christine is as big a part of my world as Kody is.”

Christine told Us Weekly in October 2022 of her dynamic with Janelle:

“She’s come to visit me several times. I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me.

“So she’ll see her and then she loves seeing [my daughters] Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it.

“So we’ve gone on a couple of trips together too.”

Christine Brown has a major reason to smile these days: She isn’t stuck in a marriage with Kody Brown!

Janelle said on air in December that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” after they clashed over their children due to Kody’s strict rules during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On January 10, Meri also announced she had ended her relationship with Kody.

After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship, the former spouse stated on Instagram.

During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.