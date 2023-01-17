Kimberly Menzies Reveals Sister Passed Away One Year After Mom’s Death

During Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All special, the cast addressed Kimberly and Usman.

But there are more important things in Kimberly’s life these days than the content of Usman’s character.

Her beloved sister, Teri, has passed away.

This tragedy falls just one year after the death of their mother, Sally. Usman is showering Kimberly with emotional support.

Kimberly Menzies shared this photo of herself with her late sister, Teri. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“My sister passed away on Thursday,” Kimberly Menzies began her post.

That means that Teri’s tragic passing took place on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

“She was a beautiful woman,” Kimberly affirmed, “who loved her husband and two children very much.”

“She was an amazing big sister to me,” Kimberly wrote.

“And,” she then added, “a great Aunt to Jamal.”

Jamal is a fan-favorite. He is not only Kimberly’s adult son, but has been dating another cast member, Veronica Rodriguez.

She didn’t yell, she didn’t scream, but she walked off heartbroken after seeing footage of Usman make a very flirty call to his ex, Zara. Outside, this season’s most thirsted-after person, Jamal, comforted his mother as she recovered from that nasty shock.

“I have so many childhood memories with her that I will always cherish,” Kimberly wrote of her late sister.

“She loved 90 Day Fiance,” she shared.

“And,” Kimberly revealed, Teri “is actually the one who got me watching it.”

After first appearing as a couple on Before The 90 Days, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar skipped the line to appear on Happily Ever After? Season 7.

“She loved seeing me on the show,” Kimberly gushed.

“And,” she added, her sister Teri “was so excited to watch every week.”

Of course, there is no good time to lose a loved one. But this tragic loss coincided with a painful anniversary.

Kimberly Menzies shared this photo featuring her sister, Teri, and her mother, Sally. Both have now passed away. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“No words can express my pain as I just lost my mom last year,” Kimberly reminded her followers.

“Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers,” she asked. “Thank you.”

Kimberly then concluded her post: “I love you Teri. Thank you for being such a wonderful sister to me.”

Kimberly Menzies announced the tragic passing of her sister, Teri, in January 2023.

Our hearts go out to Kimberly and to Jamal, and to the rest of the family. Especially to Teri’s own children.

Meanwhile, Kimberly received an outpouring of support from fans and followers.

Among others, her ex-fiance Usman “Sojaboy” Umar left an encouraging comment.

“It’s very difficult but I want you to be STRONG Kimberly,” Usman wrote in an Instagram comment.

“’Every SOUL must test the pain of death,'” he quoted, adding that “we only wait for our time.”

Usman concluded his comment by writing: “Hard Luck Kimberllllllly, God will see you through this situation AMEN.”

Usman Umar offered his emotional support to his ex-fiancee in an Instagram comment.

As we noted, this came at a particularly agonizing time for Kimberly.

Just days before Teri’s passing, Kimberly honored the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death.

Sally appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and then again on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sally passed away between Kimberly’s trips to Nigeria that appeared on Season 7.

Grief is difficult. Loss is one of life’s most painful experiences.

We wish Kimberly and her entire family the very best as they grapple with Teri’s passing.

Kimberly is in the spotlight as this Tell All continues. We know that this will not make things any easier for her.