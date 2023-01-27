Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: FIRED from ABC News!

The axe has reportedly come down on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

According to various outlets (Page Six, TMZ), the embattled journalists have not yet finished their official mediation process with ABC… but the outcome is known at this point:

They are out of a job.

Insiders connected to the network now say that executives have cut ties with anchors, each of whom will receive payouts based on their contracts.

This decision comes about six weeks of Robach and Holmes were taken off the air due to an apparent affair that was made public after photos of the stars canoodling went viral in December.

Both journalists are married (although Holmes just filed for divorce and reports have indicated that Robach’s marriage to actor Andrew Shue has been effectively over for months as well), causing quite an optics problem for producers.

However, both Robach and Holmes hired attorneys as soon as their suspensions were handed down because it’s been unclear whether they violated any terms of their contracts.

Hence why TMZ reports that Thursday’s lengthy mediation session was “extremely contentious.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach definitely enjoy each other's company.

Over the last several days, meanwhile, various articles have surfaced that have painted Holmes as a sexual predator, alleging that he slept with multiple young ABC staffers.

“He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless,” one person told The Daily Mail about Holmes’ supposed past.

During the mediation, meanwhile, TMZ writes that executives also tried to taint the reputation of Robach.

At one point, a higher-up reportedly accused Robach of keeping liquor in her dressing room, which would be a policy violation.

At another point, someone accused Robach of attending the 2022 College Football National Championship game and returning to work the next day drunk.

One source referred to this allegation as “insane,” while labeling the liquor claim as “ridiculous” and the whole thing as a “witch hunt” meant to find any avenue possible to fire the anchors for cause.

Robach and/or Holmes may file a lawsuit down the line for wrongful termination.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are pictured here on set.

Whatever happens professionally for the couple, however, they continue to put on a united front in the romance department.

They’ve even been spotted out in a recent weeks, acting cute, cozy and in love.

Said an attorney for Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, a few weeks ago:

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.

“To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

The statement continued with a swipe at the disgraced host:

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

