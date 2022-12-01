Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, GMA Co-Hosts, Accused of Stunning Extramarital Affair

On a daily basis, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes report the news.

Right now, however?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are the news.

The reporters both shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday … mere hours after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

According to the Daily Mail, who first published the shocking images, Robach and Holmes’ friendship turned romantic this past June.

In one picture of the anchors, Holmes is playfully touching Robach’s rear end as she packs up a car.

Holmes joined Robach on GMA3 — a mid-day spin-off of the legendary ABC morning show — in 2020.

Since then, the two have covered a number of events together, including running in the New York City Half Marathon.

Each of the television personalities is married.

Robach has been the wife of Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010.

The journalist is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue’s three sons, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Meanwhile, Holmes is in an 11-year marriage with attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine. He is also a dad to two older kids.

Neither star has commented on this apparent scandal.

“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” a source told People Magazine this week, adding:

“A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there.

“But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

Said Robach said after Holmes was hired as her co-anchor, citing the pair’s connection since they met back in 2014:

“We’ve been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years.”

Robach also told People back then about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig.

“The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We’ve gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters.”

Robach last shared a photo with her husband in July via Instagram.

“Goodnight Athens,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of their vacation to Greece over the summer.

To be clear, Robach and Holmes have taken friendly photographs with each other over the years and shared them on social media.

They posed together on the Daytime Emmys red carpet in June, for example.

“We may not have brought home the Emmy, but as they say it was an honor to be nominated and a blast cheering on all the winners, especially our @robinrobertsgma @abcgma3 #daytimeemmys,” Robach wrote as a caption.

Holmes’ hands was nowhere near Robach’s butt in that image, however.