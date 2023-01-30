90 Day Fiance All Stars? Cast Members Spotted Filming at Tropical Resort

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? came to an end just in time for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4.

To many fans, this new cast full of fresh faces is a breath of fresh air on the heels of seeing so many long-running stars.

But there are some fan-favorites — and franchise villains — that production just refuses to drop.

And apparently a whole bunch of them are filming together at a tropical resort. Angela, Big Ed, and more.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have been posting a lot of photos from their tropical vacation lately. It turns out that it’s more like a work trip, however. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Unfortunately, the threat of some sort of 90 Day Fiance “all stars” special is simply too real to ignore. But there are some bright spots.

It appears that multiple cast members — we’ll list them in a moment — have been “vacationing” together on camera in the Florida Keys.

How do we know this? First and foremost, because a number of angry vacationers have posted reviews.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have been on a trip to the Florida Keys. But it’s not all fun and games. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

An Isla Bella Resort review reads: “The only downside was there was filming for 90 day fiance during our stay” without warning from the hotel staff.

“There were crews everywhere and at first was fine but became a bit annoying,” the TripAdvisor review lamented.

The review cited: “For example, we were going to play a game hosted by the resort by the bar at night but was cancelled because they were filming.”

This TripAdvisor review was far from alone.

A lot of people had positive and negative things to say about the hotel. Honestly? It sounds like most people enjoyed their stay.

But a number of people had two major gripes — that 90 Day Fiance cast members were filming, and that they received no warning in advance. Vacation time is generally pretty limited — some of them might have booked a trip for a time when they could, you know, actually enjoy the hotel.

That said … who exactly was there, terrorizing hotel guests? Eyewitnesses are not keeping us guessing.

Angela Deem. Big Ed Brown. And, tragically, Liz Woods — who, as we have previously reported, seems to be back with Ed.

And then there are a couple of fan-favorite (if not universally beloved) couples: Jovi and Yara … and Kalani and Asuelu.

So, what exactly are they working on?

Apparently, there is a little more (fake) depth to this special than, say, Peacock’s Ultimate Girls Trip for the Real Housewives franchise.

Reports suggest that it’s something closer to Marriage Boot Camp. Except that it is solely for 90 Day Fiance couples.

Big Ed is one of the most twisted and toxic men on the franchise.

By their own count, they are up to eleven breakups — at least. The latest of which took place on the Tell All stage.

Unfortunately, many of us feared that Liz would get back with Ed. It is difficult to watch someone make such a self-destructive decision once, let alone a dozen times.

Photo via Discovery+

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s marriage has been so troubled that, when they both announced that they were moving last year, fans weren’t sure if they were even moving to the same place.

In fact … a lot remains very uncertain. To the point where most of us concluded that they were still under contract and might film again.

Can a counseling session on camera at a tropical resort fix all of their problems? Obviously not. But it will be nice for viewers to check in with them, anyway.

Any therapist who has any ethics whatsoever would counsel Michael to leave his abusive wife, Angela.

We won’t be holding our breath for whoever production hires for this to give Michael this much-needed counsel. Make of that what you will.

Meanwhile, zero reports have suggested that Michael is in Florida. Which may mean that he’s still waiting on his visa, and will participate remotely if at all.

Yara and Jovi have genuine disagreements. But between Ed’s despicable behavior and Angela verbally, emotionally, and physically abusing her husband … their issues don’t compare.

Their issues don’t compare with Kalani and Asuelu’s either. That couple seemed on the verge of divorce. Yara and Jovi just need to work out some big questions for their family.

It will be interesting to see what comes of all of this. We’ll know more when TLC announces it all.