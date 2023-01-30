Jinger Duggar Slams Josh: That Man Is Full-Blown Evil

Jinger Duggar has been giving a lot of interviews lately.

That’s no surprise, of course, as Jinger’s highly-anticipated memoir hits stores tomorrow, and it’s customary for authors to make the media rounds ahead of any major book release.

But while everyone expected Jinger to step into the spotlight ahead of her literary debut, few anticipated that she would speak out as candidly as she has.

It was widely believed that Jinger would avoid the topic of her brother Josh, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence on child pornography charges.

Instead, Jinger has openly condemned Josh and his actions on numerous occasions.

Now, she’s speaking out against her eldest brother yet again in a surprisingly blunt interview with Page Six.

“[As] far as my brother is concerned, I haven’t spoken to him, and I think, I would say, no one is outside of the grace of God and being able to change,” Jinger told the outlet.

“But until there is major change, I’ll say that’ll probably still be my stance,” she continued.

“[I’m] just not reaching out for any communication at this point.”

Jinger went on to say that she feels Josh would need an entirely “new heart” in order for him to become the kind of person whom she could forgive and welcome back into her life.

“You deal with stuff in the public eye, and that’s just another thing that’s been so tough to walk through,” she said.

Jinger has been blunt about the fact that Josh’s arrest and subsequent trial put a tremendous strain on her family.

But she says she’s eternally grateful for the legal system that brought him to justice.

“I will say I’m grateful for the justice system,” she told Page Six.

As she has in previous interviews, Jinger went on to pledge her loyalty and support to Josh’s long-suffering wife, Anna Duggar.

“My heart just really breaks for the victims and their families, and I’m just grateful for the justice that is being served now,” Jinger said.

“I am always here for his wife and kids,”

“If they need anything at all, I would hope that they would know that they can come to us,” she adds. “My heart just breaks for them as well.”

Jinger concluded the interview by drawing parallels between Josh and Bill Gothard, the accused sex offender who served as her parents’ spiritual guru.

“He built his teachings on fear, manipulation, superstition and control. It feels good to be out of it and on the other side,” Jinger said of Gothard.

“It doesn’t start from the outside. It starts from your heart,” the mother of two continues.

“So needing a new heart is done … through the gospel of Jesus Christ changing your heart and giving you new desires.”

Needless to say, Jinger has given these matters a lot of thought.

And we’re sure her book will contain some enlightening new insights into the relationship between Josh’s upbringing and his criminal behavior.