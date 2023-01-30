Nina Ali Leaves The Real Housewives of Dubai After Just One Season

Nina Ali is already on to her next adventure.

After just one season as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ali has announced on Instagram that this journey is over.

She’s walking away from the Bravo franchise — with her head held high, and seemingly no harsh feelings.

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” the 44-year old said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.”

Ali was born in Lebanon and raised in Texas.

She moved to Dubai with her husband in 2011 and rose to local fame due to her line of successful companies… including her popular fruit cakes.

Ali also resided in Burj Khalifa, the largest building in the world.

Nina Ali lasted for one season on The Real Housewives of Dubai. She was happy to walk away after that.

Added Ali online:

“2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way — including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures — so for now moving my attention away from the show will allow myself the space to focus on new challenges.

Ali concluded by sending love and affection to fellow Dubai Housewives Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

“I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward,” she wrote. “I’ll be cheering you on!”

While most of her run on the show centered on Ali’s family life raising kids Sophia, 10, Nour, 8, and Ayan, 6… she also experienced heartbreak as her father battled medical issues.

A Muslim, she took pride in representing modern Arab life on television.

“I’ve been watching Housewives for so many years,” Ali told E! News in August.

“Now to actually be on a franchise that represents Middle Eastern women, I feel like, ‘Wow, finally!’ I want the whole world to see how women in the Middle East are…

“They get to see how we live life, how we see things.”

Ali concluded back then:

“I’m very Lebanese, but I’m also very American,” she explained. “I take from each culture the things that I’m comfortable with, the things that resonate with me.

“I don’t forget my background, my religion, my culture, but, at the same time, I mix it up with the American culture.

“There’s days I’m more American, there’s day I’m more Arab.”