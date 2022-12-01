Teresa Giudice Slammed as “Rudest Person Ever” Following Disastrous Interview

Any longtime viewer of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — or, for that matter, anyone who’s ever caught a single scene of the show while channel surfing — knows that Teresa Giudice has a rather short fuse.

Whether she’s flipping tables or merely spitting insults at her similarly sharp-tongued “friends,” Teresa generally isn’t one to hold back.

So you probably won’t be surprised to learn that when a radio host pushed Teresa’s buttons this week, it didn’t go well for him.

But was Teresa’s reaction justified, or is she starting to treat the whole world like it’s one big reality show?

Teresa Giudice has been dubbed “the rudest person ever.” Did she take lessons during her recent trip to France? (Photo via Instagram)

While promoting an upcoming appearance in Boston, Teresa called into a show hosted by well-known local host Billy Costa.

At one point, Costa mentioned Giudice’s 2015 cookbook, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again.

Now, the book references both Teresa’s stint in prison, and her infamous table-flipping incident on RHONJ.

Louie Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo via Getty Images for MTV)

So you might get the impression that she has a sense of humor about her checkered past.

But apparently, you would be wrong

When Costa innocent asked if the book talks “a lot on the food in prison,” Giudice immediately shot back that she didn’t want to talk about that.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author,” she snapped, according to Too Fab.

Teresa does not look happy in this screenshot from RHONJ. (Photo via Bravo)

Costa attempted to change the subject to Teresa’s upcoming event, but the Bravo star wasn’t having it.

“It’s all about being positive, right? And not negative?” she asked, telling the host, “You should learn some of that.”

“I have a podcast called ‘Namaste Bitches,'” Giudice went on. “You should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste.”

Few things are funnier than when a person in the throes of a meltdown starts yelling at everyone else to be more zen.

Teresa Giudice smiles awkwardly while standing here on the red carpet of an event. (Photo via Getty)

But shortly thereafter, the situation escalated further, when Teresa abruptly ended the interview by hanging up.

It was then that Costa derided her as “easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed.”

“I don’t even want a coffee with Giudice,” he added, calling her an “idiot,” “nothing,” a “monster,” and vowed he was “losing her number forever.”

Teresa Giudice has a rough Season 12. Some fans even called for her to be fired afterward.

Costa went on to reveal a list of topics that he was instructed not to ask about by Teresa’s publicist, including her relationships with Luis Ruelas and her brother, Joe Gorga.

He was also told not to ask about Teresa’s decision to continue wearing Balenciaga despite the recent controversy surrounding the brand.

Teresa has yet to respond to the trash talk that took place after she hung up, but she did issue a statement through her publicist and attorney James J. Leonard Jr.

“I think Mr. Costa needs to work on being a bit more namaste like Teresa is — he seemed like he was looking for a confrontation or to have his moment,” Leonard said.

“I would recommend he listen to Teresa’s podcast, ‘Namaste Bitches,’ so he can work on himself and learn how to properly treat guests on his show.”

Whatever your personal feelings about Giudice, we suppose she deserves some credit for getting a Boston radio host, of all people, to marvel at her rudeness!