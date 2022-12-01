Harry & Meghan Trailer Teases Smiles and Tears in Netflix Docuseries

For ages, we have all heard a lot about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.

There are major ups and downs to their story.

Now, the just-over-one-minute teaser trailer that Netflix has released is offering a raw, personal look at their lives.

From smiles to tears, this Sussex couple has been going through it. And they’re inviting viewers along for the ride.

The trailer only spans 72 seconds. As we said, just a little over a minute.

Netflix released the trailer on Thursday morning. Just one week before the December 8 premiere date.

The timing seems … interesting. But first, let’s talk about the contents of the teaser.

Much of the teaser trailer comes in the form of still images.

We see glimpses of Meghan looking less than thrilled while she is at royal events.

Viewers can even see Meghan crying.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having some issues with Netflix. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

Meanwhile, we also see bits and pieces of their new life in California, following their escape from royal life.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates during the trailer. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

“When the stakes are this high,” Meghan reasons, “doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The timing of the official Harry & Meghan teaser is probably a coincidence.

Like, they tease it one week before the premiere. Netflix’s approach to advertising seldom makes sense, but one can see the logic in that timing.

But it just happened to come hours after Buckingham Palace faces yet another racism controversy.

King Charles III unveiled his first official portrait this week. And insiders believe it contains a subtle dig at the Sussexes. (Photo via Instagram)

On Wednesday, a longtime royal aide stepped down.

Did you know that it’s incredibly racist to harass a Black woman over her nationality? And to demand to know her “true” origins when she tells you that she’s British?

It is. Even under white supremacy’s stranglehold, almost everyone knows that. But the royals live in another world. A worse one.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

It is of course largely impossible to talk about royal racism without thinking of Meghan.

And, specifically, the treatment that she received during her years with the royal family.

Harry never named the family member who asked what skin color baby Archie would have at birth. It was not his grandmother. It was not Prince Phillip. That likely means that whoever asked is still alive and part of the family.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We hesitate to joke that someone in the family staged a racism scandal to promote the show. Sadly, racism just happens all around us. Odds were pretty good that something would happen ahead of this docuseries.

Meanwhile, some have asked why Harry and Meghan would make this documentary series if they want “peace.”

Well … they’re famous, whether they like it or not. They want to answer people’s questions. And after the hell that they endured together, we’re glad that they’re getting those Netflix bucks.