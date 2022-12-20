Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims

Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times.

All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes.

For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis.

They’re part of the same large celebrity family. And it’s impossible to hide the tensions.

Photo via Hulu

Life & Style spoke to an inside source with access to the Kardashian clan.

According to the insider, the “tension” between Scott and Travis is “no secret.”

That much was evident just this past weekend, when a family event included one very conspicuous absence.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all dressed up for this photo. They look great!(Photo via Instagram)

Over the weekend, the family celebrated Mason Disick’s birthday.

The party for Kourtney and Scott’s eldest son went down on Saturday, December 17.

But it didn’t appear that Travis attended. That’s unusual when your wife’s kid is having a birthday party, right?

The source explained that this had less to do with Mason and more to do with adult tensions.

“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis,” the insider described.

The source explained that this was “as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions.”

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker look super cute and very comfortable while dining outside.

To be fair, Scott did behave in some truly dumpster fire ways. Huge divorced energy for a guy who never actually married Kourtney.

“He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature,” the insider detailed.

“And,” the source continued, Travis feels like Scott “hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

Scott Disick says it’s not his fault that he’s constantly dating much younger women. According to Scott, recent high school grads just can’t resist him.

According to this inside source, Kourtney and Scott’s relationship was “so on and off for so many years.”

That is certainly accurate. Before and after their final breakup.

Because of this, the insider explained, Travis “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.”

Kourtney Kardashian has posted some new pics from her engagement to Travis Barker. And some fans think she’s being unfair to Scott Disick.

Viewers of The Kardashians witnessed Kourtney’s love story with Travis.

That said, many people had some (not unfair) complaints about things that the show never included. Some worry that Hulu gave the family too much editorial power.

Meanwhile, the entire world witnessed the epic highs and lows of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian currently enjoy a very successful co-parenting relationship. But it seems that Scott wants much more than that.

From 2006 until 2015, Kourtney and Scott were it. The eldest of Kris’ children had the adulting thing down better than any of her siblings, and a hot partner to go with it.

Together, they welcomed three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

But Scott’s downward spiral following (and frankly, before) their awkward breakup meant that there was no going back. Not this time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker snagged an invite to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It looks like fun! (Photo via Getty)

But now, the inside source explained that it was a “no brainer” for Kourtney to largely excise Scott from her life.

Now, the insider emphasized, Kourt remains “happy to coparent with Scott.”

“But,” the source went on, “that’s where she draws the line.”