Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims

Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times.
All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes.
For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis.
They’re part of the same large celebrity family. And it’s impossible to hide the tensions.
Life & Style spoke to an inside source with access to the Kardashian clan.
According to the insider, the “tension” between Scott and Travis is “no secret.”
That much was evident just this past weekend, when a family event included one very conspicuous absence.
Over the weekend, the family celebrated Mason Disick’s birthday.
The party for Kourtney and Scott’s eldest son went down on Saturday, December 17.
But it didn’t appear that Travis attended. That’s unusual when your wife’s kid is having a birthday party, right?
The source explained that this had less to do with Mason and more to do with adult tensions.
“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis,” the insider described.
The source explained that this was “as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions.”
To be fair, Scott did behave in some truly dumpster fire ways. Huge divorced energy for a guy who never actually married Kourtney.
“He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature,” the insider detailed.
“And,” the source continued, Travis feels like Scott “hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”
According to this inside source, Kourtney and Scott’s relationship was “so on and off for so many years.”
That is certainly accurate. Before and after their final breakup.
Because of this, the insider explained, Travis “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.”
Viewers of The Kardashians witnessed Kourtney’s love story with Travis.
That said, many people had some (not unfair) complaints about things that the show never included. Some worry that Hulu gave the family too much editorial power.
Meanwhile, the entire world witnessed the epic highs and lows of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
From 2006 until 2015, Kourtney and Scott were it. The eldest of Kris’ children had the adulting thing down better than any of her siblings, and a hot partner to go with it.
Together, they welcomed three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
But Scott’s downward spiral following (and frankly, before) their awkward breakup meant that there was no going back. Not this time.
But now, the inside source explained that it was a “no brainer” for Kourtney to largely excise Scott from her life.
Now, the insider emphasized, Kourt remains “happy to coparent with Scott.”
“But,” the source went on, “that’s where she draws the line.”