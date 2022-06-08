Scott Disick: I'll Stop Trying to Get Kourtney Back Since She Married Travis Three Times!

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement, Scott Disick has been throwing a pity party for one.

Months of petty bitterness turned to moping. It was hard to witness.

It turns out that, before things got serious with Kourtney and Travis, Scott still hadn't given up his desperate battle to win her back.

Only Kourt's above-and-beyond chemistry with Travis forced Scott to wave the white flag and accept that it was really, truly over.

For years, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were an item.

They were not inseparable. In fact, their relationship could still be characterized as on-again, off-again.

They had three children together. Then, in 2015, they broke up for the final time.

Infamously, Scott did not accept the new status quo quietly, and seemed to spend a while in denial that they were over.

In 2017, when it really sunk in that he and Kourtney were done, his coping mechanism involved boning random 19-year-old models in Cannes, France.

Reports say that friends were also concerned about his drinking at that time. He seemed to be in a self-destructive spiral.

Scott got a little better, though, in part due to one of those 19-year-old models, Sofia Richie.

That relationship was long-term but obviously ended. A few models later, Scott was dating Amelia Gray Hamlin.

His latest relationship with a 19-year-old model of famous parentage was even shorter, ending when Scott's bitter DMs about Kourtney were leaked by Younes Bendjima.

In 2021, Kourtney and Travis were packing on the PDA -- and were photographed doing so.

Scott tried to bond with Kourt's other ex, Younes, by putting her on blast for the behavior.

Younes wasn't having it. He told Scott that he was happy for her. Then he leaked the screenshots on social media.

A new report by Us Weekly says that Scott has really, truly given up on trying to win back Kourtney.

Even now, the inside source says, Scott hasn't really "accepted" how much things have changed.

But Kourtney spent half a year engaged and then had not one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies with Travis.

“Once she became serious with Travis," the insider explains, "he stopped trying to win her back."

A lack of effort doesn't mean that his emotions have shifted, however.

“His feelings for her haven’t gone away," the source acknowledged.

"He’s always going to love her," the insider warned.

It sounds like there are a lot of conflicting emotions at play.

The source explained: "He’s just having a hard time accepting the fact that she’s married.”

Scott does have some real, even sympathetic, reasons for being upset about these changes that have nothing to do with pining for Kourtney.

For one thing, he shares three children with Kourtney.

Her remarrying is complicated -- though The Kardashians has made it clear that Mason has been won over by Travis.

Scott was also very openly fearful about losing his family -- the Kardashian-Jenner family.

He has his goofy quasi-incestuous (but not really, in any sense) banter with Khloe. Kris is basically his mother-in-law.

The thought losing them has driven him into enough of a panic that he nearly burned some bridges with them. Let's hope that he calms down on that front, too.