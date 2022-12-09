Janelle Brown: I Won’t Let Kody Beat Me Into Submission!

Kody Brown is already down one sister wife.

And the way he’s acting these days on Season 17 of his plural family’s TLC reality show?

It sure seems like he’s trying to force another one out the door as well.

Over the last couple episodes, viewers have witnessed the extreme tension between Kody and Janelle Brown, with the latter even admitting several days ago that she’s now questioning her marriage.

Now, in a sneak peek published by People Magazine, Kody and Janelle get into a heated argument in front of Meri and Robyn.

Amid Kody’s VERY strict COVID-19 rules and regulations last year (back when this season was filmed), Kody says in the clip that he thinks that Janelle is “culpable for not having any respect for me about the rules” he previously put in place to keep the family safe.

“Kody, you are asking me to choose between my children and you,” replies Janelle.

Earlier this season, one of Janelle and Kody’s kids, Gabriel, broke down in tears after his dad forgot his birthday.

e

Kody himself has admitted that he has next to no relationship with many of his children due to the way he forced them in 2021 to basically stop hanging out with their friends and partners.

On Sunday’s episode, Kody will claim that his second wife “belittled” what he was trying to accomplish with these protocols.

“I’m mad as hell because everybody put this s— on me,” Kody screams, getting up from his seat in anger.

“When I finally get sick from COVID, that was a death-like experience,” he adds. “I realize that you just can’t run from it by now. I was just trying to protect my family.”

Always both the victim and the hero in his own story, Kody continued as follows:

“I can’t believe I’ve done all this to save you! To save Truely! To save my children. I was trying to protect [my kids] and I got criticism from you and from my boys. The worst criticism. Zero respect.

“You guys wonder why I’m mad? I’ve gone 18 months being persecuted by my own family for trying to protect them.

“My heart is broken. Christine left because of this.”

Kody Brown does more of his trademark ranting on Sister Wives.

Christine left you, Kody, because you’re an awful father.

But go ahead and keep living in your own fantasy world.

Janelle, meanwhile,, feels the spiritual spouses “see it very differently,” citing the challenge of balancing what the experts were saying at the time about COVID versus what Kody was saying.

“Kody, I was doing what I could,” she explained. “I was walking a line between my adult children and you and everybody else. I was following all the CDC guidelines.”

In a subsequent confessional, Janelle says she doesn’t feel she needs to “defend” her actions to Kody, doing an admirable job of standing up for herself in the process.

“This is the same ole argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I’m just not. I just don’t need this,” she says.

“In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good. I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at,” she adds.

“I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it and I don’t need it.”

c

a