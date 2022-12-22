Meri Brown Reacts to Apparent Sister Wives Split: The Truth Will Come Out!

Meri Brown says you should not believe everything you read.

Or everything you hear, as the case at the moment for this Sister Wives star may be.

This past Sunday, the veteran TLC personality was featured on the show’s Season 17 tell-all special, sitting down with a host who exposed her to a clip of Kody Brown stating the following:

I don’t consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.

Ouch, huh?

In response, Meri said Kody’s take “doesn’t make sense” to her, adding on air:

“He just made the decision [to break up]. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri went on to document how Kody sort of gave her hope that the two could fully be back together after they moved to Flagstaff, but that he clearly isn’t interested in reconciliation at this point.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

So…. that’s it, right?

Just like with Christine and Janelle, both of whom have left Kody over the past year or so, Meri — who is reportedly so mad at Kody for what he said on the special — is now free from this polygamous relationship?

We can’t say for sure all of a sudden.

On Tuesday, the reality star posted a photo of herself with the words “THERE’S SO MUCH MORE TO THE STORY” scrawled across the front.

In the caption, she wrote the following:

“Not all is always as it seems. Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we’ve created, or what we want to believe.

“It’s not always about what you’re looking at but also where you’re looking from.

“Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths.”

Meri Brown snapped this selfie in the fall of 2022, as she flew high above the sky.

The 51-year wrapped up her message with a note about perspective:

“Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides.”

Ooooookay then.

What possible second side could there be here? Considering Kody has emphasized for many years now that he’s done with Meri and even scolded her for trying to have an affair?

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

This isn’t even the first time Meri has shared the photo far above with a tease about her alleged truth.

In September, as Sister Wives season 17 was getting set to air, Meri shared the book photo alongside the caption:

“There’s so much more to the story….#Ready.”

The thing is, we didn’t see much more to the story on Season 17; just the same old narrative of Kody distancing himself from Meri and showing no romantic interest in her whatsoever.

A couple days before uploading this new post, Meri attempted to send an inspirational message to her fans and followers.

“If you don’t want to make waves, keep on being mediocre,” she wrote on December 19 via Instagram, adding online:

“Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else’s opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do.

“Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms.

“Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own ‘stories’ about you. Find your courage. Find your strength.

“Know who YOU are and don’t let them tell you any different. Worthy Up, Sister!”