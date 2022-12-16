Meri Brown to Kody: How Dare You Disrespect Me and Our Marriage?!?

We posed a very simple question a few days ago:

Why is Meri Brown still with Kody Brown?

And now, after footage went viral online of a clip from this Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, we can only emphasize this question in even bolder font.

Seriously, Meri, what are you thinking?!?

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

In case you missed it, Meri will sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan on the aforementioned special and be shown a clip of Kody stating the following:

“I don’t consider myself married to Meri.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Harsh… but fair? Meri herself has said for many months now that she’s her own independent woman and she doesn’t need a man to make her happy and yadda, yadda, yadda.

Of course, she’s also insisted that she’s still with Kody — hence her troubled reaction to hearing Kody’s pointed words.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,” she says on the episode.

“We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’

“Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, an anonymous source said the following on Thursday:

“Kody’s disrespected her before, so this isn’t that surprising. It’s a slap in the face to Meri, and just one more reason to dislike him.”

One would think it should be, absolutely.

But Krishnan will ask on this special whether or not Meri would consider “reconciliation” with Kody, to which Meri replies:

“I would. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Meri Brown posted this sort of intense selfie to her Instagram page in September of 2022.

Christine, of course, left Kody in November 2021.

Just over a year later, we’ve now learned that Janelle has done the same.

“Kody and I have separated,” the mother oof six tells Krishnan during her own tell-all segment, a development Kody goes on to confirm in a separate interview.

Where does this leave Kody and where does this leave the show?

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

Robyn remains Kody’s sole legal spouse, while Kody now claims he isn’t married to Meri.

Janelle is gone. Christine is gone.

Will TLC therefore need to change this program’s name … from Sister Wives to merely Wife?

Stay tuned and maybe we’ll find out!

