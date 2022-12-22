Catelynn Lowell Details How Nova Connected with Carly: Her Adoptive Parents Helped!

Recently, Catelynn Lowell spoke about wanting hottie husband Tyler Baltierra to join OnlyFans.

She notes that there’s a market for swole DILFs out there, and she’s not wrong.

But Catelynn is also touching upon less titillating and more delicate matters.

Carly’s adoption has always been a sensitive topic. But with the help of her parents, Catelynn says, Nova has come to understand

Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents goes back a long time, and has often been less than easy.

But 7-year-old Nova is getting older. Old enough to not only know about Carly, but to have important questions.

To help with this, Catelynn and Tyler are working with Carly’s adoptive parents as a team.

Looking great, Catelynn! Tyler shared this lovely photo of his wife on Instagram in late 2021.

“When I saw her struggling, I reached out to Carly’s parents, [Brandon and Teresa Davis],” Catelynn told Us Weekly.

“And we were able to set up a FaceTime,” she revealed, “so [she] and Carly could talk.”

Additionally, Catelynn noted how she and Tyler worked to help Nova process the obvious feelings that arose.

“It’s all about honesty, really, when it comes to adoption,” Catelynn affirmed.

And, of course, that entire process and the journey that followed is not merely a memory. Cameras have followed them every step of the way.

“When they’re old enough,” Catelynn noted, “we can watch that together.”

Nova is 7. Vaeda is 3. And Rya Rose is only 14 months old. So there is plenty of time ahead of them all.

Catelynn noted that these talks “will continuously evolve as my daughters get older and I have to keep explaining it.”

She then stressed that “being honest and transparent I think is the best way to parent when it comes to our story.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler cradle one of their babies in this very precious photo of the couple.

This fall, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers looked on as Catelynn and Tyler had an important talk with Nova.

They explained to her why they had opted to put up Carly for adoption when they were just teens.

“She just started sobbing,” Catelynn shared with Tyler. “She’s like, ‘I really miss Carly.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t [get it] — why did you have to separate us?’”

“It feels like that’s my sister and I can’t see her that much,” Nova expressed to her parents.

She added: “Imagine getting split up from your sister or your brother.”

So Catelynn and Tyler had to have a pretty delicate talk with their 7-year-old.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Nova and Vaeda, their girls, in a touching photo honoring Father’s Day – their first as a family of four!

“When Mommy found out she was pregnant, me and Daddy talked,” Catelynn told her. “And we said we can’t raise a baby right now.”

She reasoned: “We didn’t have cars. We were still in school, [had] no jobs.”

“That is not a grown up,” Nova acknowledged. “You should be, like, 40 or something.” Honestly, that’s not a terrible guideline.