Meri Brown Encourages Followers to Find "Courage, Strength" Amid Relationship Collapse

Meri Brown is single, and seemingly ready to mingle.

With that harsh truth, that is.

On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, Meri was forced to watch footage of spiritual spouse Kody state for his official record that he was absolutely, positively done with her.

“I don’t consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the horrible polygamist said on air.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

Meri — despite having not been intimate with Kody in a decade and despite Kody having emphasized on numerous occasions that he was done trying with her — was floored by this admission.

“Like, he just made the decision,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri married Kody back in 1990, but he then divorced her in 2010 when he met Robyn because he wanted to legally adopt her children from a previous relationship.

After Meri tried to date someone she met online in 2015 (only to end up the victim of a catfishing scam), Kody basically severed all ties, accusing her of having an affair.

And yet: Meri has maintained hope that the relationship could be fixed.

Now that she’s apparently been made aware that isn’t an option, where does she stand?

“If you don’t want to make waves, keep on being mediocre,” the 51-year-old wrote on December 19 via Instagram, adding online:

“Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else’s opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do.”

The veteran reality star then offered an alternative option, aiming to inspire all followers:

“Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms.

“Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own ‘stories’ about you. Find your courage. Find your strength.

“Know who YOU are and don’t let them tell you any different. Worthy Up, Sister!”

Meri Brown doesn’t seem too bothered by… pretty much anything in this photo. Take THAT, Kody!

Meri, of course, has been sharing these kinds of empowering posts for over a year now.

You almost have to wonder, if she doing so for the sake of her fans — or for herself?

Is she really, truly over Kody? Or does she still harbor some sort of fantastical hope that they could be happy again as a couple?

Asked on the tell-all if she would open to reconciliation, Meri sadly said yes.

“[But] he’s already made the decision,” she added. “I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Meri Brown uploaded this photo of herself to her Instagram page in April of 2022.

Both Christine and Janelle Brown left Kody on their own accord, while Meri talks a good game… but appears stuck in romantic limbo.

“All that I am becoming is in front of me,” she wrote on November 9 alongside a photo of herself smiling while wearing sunglasses.

“The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation! I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am.

“I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I’m creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me.”