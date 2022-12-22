Jinger Duggar Slams Supporters In New Book: The Free Jinger Movement Is Stupid!

As we’ve previously reported, Jinger Duggar has written a memoir that’s set to be released in January.

Duggar sources say Jinger’s parents are terrified of what their daughter might have to say about her upbringing.

But those who have inside knowledge of the book say that their fears are unfounded, as Jinger’s literary debut is much more focused on her views on religion.

Now, the first chapter of the book has been leaked to the public, and it seems to confirm that Jinger is more interested in matters of faith than family.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

The chapter went out to fans who have already pre-ordered the book, but Katie Joy of the Without a Crystal Ball blog also managed to obtain the text, and she says it provides a surprising glimpse at Jinger’s goals in writing the book.

Jinger’s co-author is Corey Williams, a man with a personal ax to grind against a fellow theologian named Joshua Harris.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

Harris is a former adherent of the Institute of Basic Life Principles — the organization that provided the Duggars with many of their most controversial beliefs.

After leaving the IBLP, Harris became an outspoken critic of many of the group’s central tenets, including the idea that women must dress “modestly,” and unmarried couples should follow strict “courtship rules.”

Now, fans fear that Williams is using Jinger as his mouthpiece in his ongoing war against Harris.

Jinger and Jeremy are catching a lot of flak for their first children’s book. (Photo via Instagram)

a

“I’ve come to see that unfettered freedom does not produce the good life. In the end, it often leads to more bondage,” Jinger and her co-author write at one point.

“Why? Because it puts me in charge of my life, and I am not the best judge of what is best for me,” the pair continue.

“If given limitless options and the responsibility of figuring out what is going to make me truly happy, I struggle to commit to anything.”

Counting On alum Jinger Duggar shows her bare arms while gazing lovingly at her husband, who shared this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

According to Katie Joy, Jinger concludes her opening chapter by blasting the people who created the Free Jinger movement on her behalf at the height of the Duggars’ fame.

“Near the end of the chapter she calls the ‘Free Jinger’ movement wrong,” Joy writes.

Yes, Jinger seems to be saying that she needs religious fundamentalism because she’s incapable of making difficult decisions on her own.

Happy Resurrection Sunday! That’s the caption Jinger Duggar wrote as a caption to this photo, which was taken on Easter. (Photo via Instagram)

So far, it seems she’s not finding a very receptive audience for that bizarre argument.

“Wow, she has truly been stunted by her upbringing and lead astray by the many controlling men in her life. Free Jinger indeed,” one commenter wrote on Joy’s Instagram page,

“She has never reached adulthood. So sad, being ruled by parents in what to do and think, and from that to a husband like that. Free yourself Jinger, become mature! Adults make decisions for themselves,” another wrote.

Jinger Duggar has gone through an awful lot in recent months. But she recently assured her Instagram followers that all is well. (Photo via Instagram)

As for Jim Bob and Michelle, one insider tells In Touch that the parents are still concerned about how they’ll come off in Jinger’s book.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the source revealed.

“They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

It sounds like Jim Bob and Michelle needn’t worry — Jinger’s got bigger fish to fry!