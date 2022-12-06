Lauryn Shannon: WeTV Forced Me to Go to Therapy After Seeing What Mama June Put Me Through!

Lauryn Shannon has been through an awful lot in her young life.

And many of her family’s darkest moments have been televised.

So perhaps it’s only right that the network that profited from the Shannon family’s dysfunction should also foot the bill for Lauryn’s therapy!

Yes, in a new podcast interview, Lauryn revealed that WeTV execs insisted that she enter therapy while filming the most recent season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

The ladies of the Shannon family during one of their happier gatherings. (Photo via Instagram)

“[I went to therapy] because our network required it, after everything, they finally paid for me to go to a therapist,” said Lauryn, who’s known as “Pumpkin” to her family.

“They required me to go for a full season,” Lauryn continued, adding that she did not find the therapy effective, and had a hard time revealing “her business” to a stranger.

While network execs were mostly concerned with Lauryn’s relationship with her mother, it seems that most of Alana’s trauma came from the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

Lauryn appears on MamaJune: Road to Redemption. (Photo via Instagram)

Lauryn alleges that much of the abuse occurred during the filming of the family’s first reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and TLC went to great lengths to cover it up.

“The abuse was pretty f–king bad,” Lauryn said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “It was very hidden [from the public]. The show tried to cover it up.”

At one point in the interview, Lauryn was joined by her husband, Josh Efrid, who described WeTV’s insistence that Lauryn attend therapy.

Alana and Lauryn Thompson are reportedly filming their own reality show. And insiders say June Shannon will not be involved. (Photo via WeTV)

“They had it in their head, like, ‘This s–t might cause you a little bit of brain damage so we might wanna get you some help,” Josh said.

Lauryn’s younger sister, 17-year-old Alana, says she also attended therapy and found it similarly ineffective.

“I literally went through so many different therapists and none of them were, like, right,” she said.

Mama June: Family Crisis stars Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon wait to find out what their aunt has to show them.

“I don’t like therapy because sitting there talking to a person I don’t even know; I have trust issues. I don’t think talking to a person I don’t even know is gonna help me.”

“Definitely me and Pumpkin have definitely laughed through our pain,” Alana said.

At one point in the interview, Lauryn recalled that Mama June’s drug use began shortly after her separation from Mike Thompson.

For over a year now, fans have been worried sick about Mama June. Her whole life came apart at the seams. Now, things are improving. (Photo via Instagram)

“That’s when she first started dabbling into drugs,” Pumpkin said. “It was speed at first, out of little tinfoil boats with a lighter and stuff.”

Lauryn added that Mama June never made any attempt to conceal her drug use.

“She was very open,” Pumpkin said.

Mama June: Family Crisis star June Shannon is visibly humiliated by her predicament and desperation. (Photo via WeTV)

“She let us know what she was doing. She would say how much she was doing.”

Fortunately, June’s life appears to be on the upswing these days, and sources close to the Shannon family say the matriarch is working hard to stay sober.

Earlier this year, Lauryn was awarded custody of Alana, and the sisters recently revealed that they’re working toward creating their own reality show without June.

Obviously, therapy is not a path that Lauryn and Alana are interested in, but we hope the sisters will find healing in some form.