Zach Roloff: Little People, Big World is Making Our Family Feud WORSE

Fans don’t really know when Zach and Tori Roloff will leave Little People, Big World.

It feels like the writing is on the wall.

For months, Zach has expressed his vocal displeasure amidst his feud with his father, Matt.

Now, he’s admitting that he resents how much of this is playing out on reality television.

At this point, the serious grievance between Matt and Zach Roloff has occupied nearly two seasons of Little People, Big World.

From a reality television perspective, that’s great. It’s a consistent and organic storyline in which many viewers feel invested.

But that doesn’t mean that Zach, personally, is feeling happy about this slice of the spotlight.

On Sunday, November 13, Zach took to Instagram to address his followers.

He invited his fans to comment on whatever they might like.

It is no surprise that so many asked about the epic highs and lows of Zach and Matt’s feud over the farm.

“How comfortable are you having to air the disagreement with your dad with all of America?” asked one commenter.

“Not okay with it,” Zach replied bluntly.

It turns out that all of this airing on reality television has taken a very real toll on his relationship with his father. It has made things even worse than they already were.

“It’s definitely expedited some things,” Zach commented.

We have to assume that the Little People, Big World star meant something else, like exacerbated.

But everyone likely gets the idea.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

Naturally, numerous fans and followers weighed in. Many sympathized with Zach for his situation.

Yes, he chose to be on Little People, Big World (well … not initially, but as an adult, it became his choice).

But he would always have been a public figure. All of this is out in the open.

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

And many people have observed the phenomenon of how being under a microscope can harm relationships.

Sure, a lot of people talk about reality TV divorces, but there’s more to it than that.

We’re seeing Zach and Matt’s family bond erode in real time. And, as Zach says, the presence of the cameras is making it worse.

Others took a more cynical view towards Zach and his regrets about airing all of this dirty laundry on camera.

They pointed out that all of this is good for ratings. It seems that, for some viewers, the Roloff family’s income from the show is some sort of indictment against their character. Or, at least, a disqualifier of any complaints.

But isn’t it normal for people to express their unhappiness, even if it’s their job or is otherwise making them money?

Ultimately, we know that Zach and Tori are the last of their generation on the show.

Jacob turned 18 and then immediately quit the show — something that he’d wanted for a long time. Molly isn’t on it. Neither are Jeremy and Audrey.

If Zach is going to continue for (possible) future seasons, then he will have to consider the potential cost. They all will.