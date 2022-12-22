King Charles Stuns Supporters, Invites Harry and Meghan to Coronation Despite Netflix Doc [Report]

Now that all six episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary are available for streaming, the speculation about the royals’ reaction is in full swing.

To the chagrin of many within the British tabloid media, the series didn’t contain any shocking allegations or slander directed at the Windsors.

But even so, insiders say the royals are not happy with the discussions that took place on camera.

Apparently, Prince William was particularly upset, owing to the scene in which Harry accuses his brother of “scream[ing]” at him during a family meeting.

Remember when Prince Harry and Prince William used to be close? Feels like a very long time ago. (Photo via Getty)

In the scene, Harry recalled that it was “terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

Insiders have claimed that William was infuriated by his brother’s remarks, and the two princes are no longer on speaking terms.

Royal rifts are nothing new, of course, but this latest spat has the distinction of being the first to take place since Charles took over the throne from his mother.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

As a result, the media is watching closely to see how the new king will handle this difficult situation.

And thus far, it seems that Charles is doing his best not to get involved.

Some have speculated that the king might strip Harry and Meghan of their titles or refuse to invite them to his coronation.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

But to the disappointment of Harry and Meghan haters around the world, it doesn’t look as though the king is planning to take any such action.

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to the coronation.

It’s not clear, however, if the couple will actually attend.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“It would be utterly hypocritical but then again not entirely unsurprising if they did, let’s just say,” one palace insider told the outlet.

Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith tells the Mail that there’s a still a possibility of Charles stripping the Sussexes of their titles.

According to Smith, Harry and Meghan “inadvertently gave his father an opening’ to take away his and his wife’s titles.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“The Sussex titles could go. It is a question of figuring how to do that best,” she said, adding that the King was “certainly entitled to do it.”

Of course, Charles would have to want to strip the couple of their titles, and currently, it doesn’t look like that’s the case.

Looks like another year of frustration ahead for people who have built their entire personalities around hating Harry and Meghan!