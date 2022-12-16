Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Death Threats: My Children Are Not Safe

Earlier this week, the final three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary series premiered on Netflix.

Once again, fans who were hoping for scathing allegations against the royal family might have been disappointed.

The couple discussed their rocky relationship with the Windsor clan, of course, but they were far more focused on their own lives, and the challenges they’ve experienced in recent years.

With how much media coverage the Sussexes get, it’s tempting to think we know everything about them — but it turns out that their story is far more complicated than we imagined.

Meghan Markle told her story like never before in her new Netflix docuseries. (Photo viaNetflix)

For example, we’ve known for years that Meghan has been targeted by coordinated hate campaigns on social media.

But very few of us were aware of just how hateful and dangerous the anti-Meghan rhetoric had become.

“I think for people to really understand, you know, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into,” the Duchess of Sussex explained in the doc.

Meghan with her husband, daughter, and mother. (Photo via Netflix)

“Just a couple of days ago, I was going through the manual for our security team at home, and on one of the pages that I happened to flip to, it was about online monitoring,” she continued.

“And they’re like: ‘If you see a tweet like this, please report it to the head of security immediately.’ And it just said: ‘Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.’

“And I was just like, ‘Okay.’ That’s, like, what’s actually out in the world because of people creating hate.”

Fans will saw a new side of Meghan Markle in her Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

Yes, Meghan has been forced to read tweets in which anonymous users fantasize about taking her life.

But the worst part, she says, is not the fear for her own safety, but the anxiety she feels for her children.

“I’m a mom. That’s my real life. And that’s the piece when you see it and you go, ‘You are making people want to kill me. It’s not just a tabloid. It’s not just some story. You are making me scared.’ Right?” Meghan said.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

“That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night, looking down my hallway, like, ‘Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? Is every— that’s real. ‘Are my babies safe?’ And you’ve created it for what?” she continued.

“Because you’re bored or because it sells your papers or it makes you feel better about your own life? It’s real what you’re doing. And that’s the piece I don’t think people fully understand.”

Yes, Meghan is begging the trolls and stalkers simply to consider their actions and ask themselves why they’re engaging in such repugnant behavior.

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

Sadly, it seems unlikely that they’ll even consider taking such steps.

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan stated that she didn’t comprehend the full power of the British tabloid media until after she became its favorite target.

“I had still been under the delusion that if it was in a tabloid, no one believed it. Like, it’s a tabloid,” she explained.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s funeral earlier this year. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Then, we had a walkabout in Liverpool and there was a group of women, and one of them said to me, ‘What you’re doing to your father’s not right,'” she continued.

“It was the first time that I went, ‘Oh, my God. People actually believe this stuff.’ And then my entire center was rocked to its core.”

Those who were not already biased against her could see that Meghan was victimized by her father, not the other way around.

Meghan Markle has at the center of many ridiculous conspiracy theories. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But the tabloids realized early on that there was money in confirming the public’s pre-existing biases against Meghan, so that’s what they did.

At one point in the Netflix documentary Harry says that Meghan’s miscarriage was the result of stress caused by the media.

As the series continues, it becomes more and more evident that the Duke was not exaggerating.

And Meghan and Harry will be forced to carry that knowledge — and that rage — with them for the rest of their lives.