Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Mother Shares Heartbreaking Message About Son in Heaven

Connie Boss Alexander is living every parents’ worst nightmare.

The mother of dancer and entertainer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Alexander lost her son last week after Boss died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Los Angeles.

He was only 40 years old.

Stephen Boss attends the premiere of the film “The Nun”, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on September 4, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

In response to the tragedy, tributes have been pouring forth from Hollywood — but none more personal or heartbreaking than what Alexander has written about her late child.

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven …” she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 21.

The social media upload included a photo from a FaceTime call between Boss and his mother ahead of his suicide.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died on December 14.

Two days later, Alexander jumped on Instagram to address the loss.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 16.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Allison Holker shared this selfie in the wake of her husband’s suicide. May he rest in peace.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, also honored the dancer shortly after news of his death went public.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the choreographer said in a statement at the time.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Boss, who married Holker in 2013, leaves behind three children.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker continued.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. RIP. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, meanwhile, the Dancing With the Stars alum reflected on Boss’ death during her return to social media.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie of the couple on Wednesday.

We continue to send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Stephen Boss.

May he rest in peace.

