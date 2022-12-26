Kim Kardashian Bawls Over Co-Parenting with Ye: "It's Really F--king Hard"

Kim Kardashian appears unable to hold it in any longer.

Or to hold back any longer… when it comes to life as the ex-wife and co-parent of an unstable individual who is just filled with rage and hate.

The mother of four appeared this week on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, breaking down at one point over what it’s been like to try and shield her kids from Kanye West.

The rapper, who was married to Kim for seven years, has revealed himself of late to be a total anti-Semite.

Kim Kardashian wipes away a tear while appearing here on a podcast in very late 2022.

“I had the best dad,” Kardashian said on air at one point, referring to her late parent, Robert and addding:

“I don’t want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It’s hard. Sh-t like co-parenting it’s really f–king hard you know.”

West, of course, has made it as difficult as one can, too.

At various times, he’s claimed that Kim hasn’t allowed him to see his children; an allegation Kim has always denied.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” Kim added said during the December 26 episode of this podcast.

“So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.”

That outside world has turned against West, with Adidas even ending a VERY lucrative partnership with the rapper this fall after he railed against Jewish people.

Earlier this month, Kanye even urged everyone to “forgive Hitler” and to “let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of the new musical ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Kim and Kanye are parents to a quarter of young kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“If they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” Kim asked of all the controversy surrounding their father these days.

“That’s real heavy, heavy grown-up sh-t.

“And they’re not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we’ll have those conversations.”

At another point on the podcast, Kim cited the teachers of her kids as her “best friends” because they’ve continually kept her apprised of what everyone is saying at school.

“None of the [other] kids have ever said anything to my kids,” Kim continued.

“When stuff’s going down I protect stuff as far as the TVs and the content that’s on…

“If we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what is going on in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and singalong and act like nothing’s wrong.

“As soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Last month, Kim and Kanye at last settled their divorce after an ugly public battle that raged on for nearly two years after they split.

The ex-spouses have now arrived at an accord on the custody of their four kids, parenting plans and division of their multimillion dollar real estate portfolio.

Kardashian will be receiving $200,000 in child support monthly, TMZ reported on November 29 after reviewing court documents.

West and Kardashian will also share joint custody and have “equal access” to their four kids, these same papers state.