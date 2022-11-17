Casey Anthony Judge Blasts New Documentary: They're Gonna Let This Lady Say Her Dad Did It?!

It’s been over a decade since Casey Anthony was found not guilty of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee.

The verdict came as a shock, and though social media membership was a tiny fraction of what it is today, millions took to Facebook and Twitter to express their outrage.

These days, Anthony is back in the headlines thanks to a new Peacock documentary entitled Where the Truth Lies, which features the first-ever televised interview with the accused murderer.

The series won’t premiere until November 29, but People magazine has already reported that it contains some shocking new claims from Anthony herself.

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new documentary. (Photo via Peacock)

In one scene after another, Casey insists that it was her father, George Anthony, who murdered Caylee.

She says that she initially believed Caylee accidentally drowned in the family’s pool.

Casey now believes that George murdered the child in an effort to conceal the fact that he had been sexually abusing her.

Casey Anthony looks very sad in this photo. It was snapped back in 2011.

As for why she waited 31 days to report her daughter’s disappearance to the authorities, Casey says her abusive, manipulative father had convinced her that Caylee was alive but comatose.

She apparently believed that she would risk losing custody if she reported the child’s accident.

While few have seen the documentary thus far, many have reacted, and not surprisingly, it seems that no one is buying Casey’s story.

Casey Anthony during her murder trial, one of the most notorious in U.S. history.

One of the chief skeptics is Judge Belvin Perry Jr. who presided over Casey’s murder trial.

Perry spoke to TMZ this week, and he revealed that he thinks Casey’s explanation of the events surrounding her daughter’s death is completely bogus.

Belvin points out that Anthony has already undermined her case by being caught in several lies.

Casey Anthony is all smiles after being acquitted of murder.

She initially claimed that Caylee was kidnapped by her babysitter, and she held off on reporting the crime out of fear for the child’s safety.

Casey later changed that story.

Belvin also points out that there’s no evidence that Caylee drowned or that she was sexually abused by her grandfather.

Medical examiners concluded that Caylee died from chloroform inhalation before someone (most likely Casey or a member of her family) hid her body in some nearby woods.

Belvin notes that there are several indications that Casey was involved in the child’s death.

The most damning piece of evidence, he says, is a claim made by Casey’s mother that her daughter’s car smelled like a dead body in the weeks before Caylee’s body was discovered.

It’s unclear how Casey responds to that particular allegation in the documentary.

Alleged child killer Casey Anthony says her father is to blame for her daughter’s death. (Photo via Peacock)

Whatever the case, Casey’s verdict has been rendered, and there’s nothing that will change it now.

And more than a decade after her tragic death, the murder of Caylee Anthony remains unsolved.