Christina Hall Claps Back at Mom-Shamers: YES, I Censor My Son’s Face!

A couple of months ago, Christina Hall vowed to stop posting photos of her young son.
Obviously, she still includes him in group pics. But when she shares them, she censors his face — as many other parents do.
Mom-shamers do not like that.
But, as Christina explains, those same mom-shamers are the reason that she has to censor her pics in the first place.
Christina Hall has gone by multiple names during her years of TV fame. She knows what it’s like to have her face everywhere.
On Monday, she posted a photo alongside her husband, Josh Hall. The pic featured their blended family in Tennessee.
She covered 3-year-old son Hudson’s face with a simple emoji before publishing the snap to Instagram.
“What better back drop for family photos than a beautiful fall colored field?!” Christina captioned the image.
“This photoshoot was one of my favorites,” she shared.
Christine concluded by expressing: “I Love my family,” with a red heart emoji.
Christina took to her Instagram Story just hours later.
There, in a lengthy text update, she explained the emoji censorship.
Remember, in October, she shared that she would not be posting her son’s face. Why? Well, it was a point of contention in a legal struggle with Ant Anstead, her ex.
“This will be the last time I talk about this,” Christina declared.
Her goal, she then reasoned, was to clear up the “confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos.”
Christina noted that people have trolled her comments, taunting that “she was never told she couldn’t post.”
Right. She reminded everyone that “I never said that!”
So she set the record straight on how this new personal social media policy came into being.
“I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson,” Christina admonished.
“I was NOT told anything by a judge,” she then clarified, “because I was never in front of a judge.”
Christina affirmed: “I CHOSE and Choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me.”
Christina wrote that “people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this has to do with advertisements.”
Rumor had claimed that the issue was about her young son appearing in Instagram ads.
“This is about CONTROL,” Christina noted.
“There are many things that I was no longer ok with,” Christina then wrote.
“Instagram was being used as a tool against me,” she said, “to judge the kind of mom I was.”
“And,” Christine announced, “I was sick of it.”
“Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart,” Christina lamented.
“Now the ‘know it alls’ can go back to his page please. Thank you,” she then instructed.
Clearly, she has strong feelings about this. Harassment on social media will do that to a person. Especially to a mom.