Jaylan Mobley: Leah Messer LIES! I Paid For Our House Because She's Massively In Debt!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley announced their breakup, fans predicted that the situation would soon turn ugly.

After all, these two called it quits without warning, just two months after they got engaged.

And to this day, neither of them will reveal any specifics about the cause of their split.

In other words, it sounds like something very messy transpired here.

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature. (Photo via Instagram)

And sure enough, the split has been anything but amicable, as Leah and Jaylan have begun taking shots at one another on social media.

Much of the drama concerns the house that these two purchased together just a few months before they called it quits.

The original story was that Jaylan bought the house as a surprise gift for Leah.

Remember these happier times? Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are no longer a strong couple… at all. (Photo via Instagram)

This narrative didn’t make much sense, because 1. Leah makes way more money, and 2. Who the hell surprises their partner with a freakin’ house?

Eventually, it came out that Leah was the one who plunked down the cash, and she allowed Jaylan to pretend he’d surprised her.

It was a weirdly elaborate stunt designed to feed dude’s ego, and the couple took things a step further by putting Jaylan’s name on the deed, but not Leah’s.

Jaylan Mobley and Leah Messer bought a house together. And then the situation got messy. (Photo via Instagram)

On last week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jaylan “surprised” Leah with the deed on camera.

As the episode aired, Leah took to Twitter to explain that the scene was completely staged.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up but the deed scene was BS as well,” she tweeted.

“He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home and I learned otherwise.”

Jaylan Mobley surprised Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! Or did he? (Photo via Instagram)

In case there was any lingering doubt about her feelings, Leah added the hashtags “#PublicityStunt” and “#FOH.”‘

Shortly after Leah tweeted her take, Jaylan defended himself, explaining that he put his name on the deed because she’s massively in debt to the IRS.

“I did add you to the deed,” he wrote.

“You know that when we got back, they called me and told me why you couldn’t be added to the deed. They keep call records. We had that conversation together … and it had not yet been ‘recorded’ for the reason why you couldn’t be added.”

Leah Messer smiles broadly here alongside Jaylan Mobley. These two appeared to be in love. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Jaylan got very personal about Leah’s finances:

“Because it would go into a lien,” he tweeted.

“But they didn’t know that when I initially went there to add you and get a hard copy to show you (because I wanted something else to gift you) that we are going to be on it together. It still had to be [recorded].”

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits. And fans are desperate to know why! (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, it sounds like Jaylan is placing the blame squarely on Leah.

She hasn’t clapped back yet, which means he may have struck a nerve.

Leah has hinted that Jaylan coaxed her into signing an NDA that limits what she’s allowed to say about the situation, so she might be staying silent in order to play it safe.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posted a family photo shortly before their breakup. (Photo via Instagram)

Whatever the case, this is whole situation is further evidence that Leah and Jaylan’s breakup was quite messy, indeed.

Don’t be surprised if there’s more drama still to come.