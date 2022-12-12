Ami Brown Claps Back at Alaskan Bush People Lawsuit

Even with the brotherly feuds within the Alaskan Bush People family, not all conflict happens among siblings.
Almost two years ago, an unhappy investor filed a lawsuit against the estate of the late Billy Brown.
Publicly, we haven’t heard much from the Brown family. That is advisable for most touchy legal matters.
Now, however, Ami is publicly clapping back at the lawsuit — and defending her late husband.
The Sun reports that, in early 2021, an investor filed a breach of contract lawsuit.
Robert Maughon is the name of the investor in question.
The lawsuit targets both Billy Brown’s estate and Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, which was his production company.
Maughon claimed in the lawsuit that Billy Brown neglected to pay him Alaskan Bush People profits.
His claim is twofold: both that Billy owed him these monies and that he never received them.
Ami has now responded, issuing her own formal response in court to dispute these allegations.
“Plaintiff made no demands for breach or damages until 2014,” Ami’s legal response reads.
“And,” the filing continues, “at that time making demand on the alleged January 25, 2009 contract.”
The document goes on: “But not on the alleged January 6, 2009 contract, and thereafter unreasonably delaying action or communication with Billy Bryan Brown.”
This filing cites: “again presenting demands and filing legal action in 2021 only after the death of Billy Bryan Brown.”
And the document then points out: “who could not then defend the matter with his own testimony.”
The late patriarch’s estate is requesting a jury trial for the lawsuit, and asking that the plaintiff cover all attorney costs.
A settlement meeting is currently set for March of 2023.
That is only four months away.
Requesting a jury trial is complicated.
Sometimes, it means that one feels more confidence in an emotional appeal than in a cold reading of a legal case.
One can imagine how a widow and cancer-surviving widow might be sympathetic to a jury. Or to anyone.
At the same time, the entire foundation of the jury system is the hope that twelve peers can reasonably decide whether Maughon is entitled to a share of Billy Brown’s estate.
Obviously, being part of a beloved reality TV family does not make the Browns automatically in the right. Of course, being the subjects of a lawsuit does not make them automatically wrong.
It will be up to the court to decide these matters and more.
Though an out of court settlement is always possible — however unlikely it seems as this point.