Love in Paradise Update: Are Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo Still Together?

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo managed to make quite the impression on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers.

The two met and fell in love in the Dominican Republic.

Daniele was a spiritual woman and already a mom. Yohan wanted a kid with her — and she wanted him to have financial stability.

Their attraction was clear, their antics were memorable. But are they still together?

As viewers recall, Daniele Gates experienced a slew of failed relationships. And her adult son was “living his own life,” as she phrased it.

She wisely opted to take a step back from dating, spending five years focusing on herself.

In addition to other ventures, Daniele began to travel. One visit to the DR would change her life — and lead to many more visits.

Daniele took one look at Yohan Geronimo and realized that he was the “most beautiful man she had ever seen.”

The 6-foot-7 fitness instructor is a total knockout. And he just happened to be in the lobby of her hotel.

Noting their “instant connection,” Daniele gushed to producers about wanting to climb him like a tree. Not her exact phrasing, but close.

“But,” Daniele admitted to the camera, “it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.”

One month after those initial sparks between them first flew, Daniele returned to the DR. This was when Yohan proposed. She said yes, by the way.

They had a language barrier, but Daniele felt that their “spiritual connection” made it all worthwhile. Also, she began learning Spanish.

As their expected wedding date approached, they had to tackle topics like having a baby, finances, and where to live.

“Before this week, we’ve always talked about me moving to the Dominican Republic,” Daniele noted to the cameras.

“But as we get closer, and closer to the wedding,” she observed, “it seems like he’s more and more adamant about him moving to New York, which makes me really suspicious.”

So they had a lot to consider when it came to whether they should marry.

They did, of course, walk down the aisle. Their nuptials took place in November of 2021.

But marrying does not mean staying married forever, as we all know — especially after so many years of 90 Day Fiance and its many spinoffs (including this one).

However, that November 2021 wedding date gave Daniele and Yohan the perfect way to casually update fans on their status.

Last month, they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Danielle marked the occasion on Instagram.

“One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” she wrote. “Blessed to be able to do this together.”

Obviously, one year of marriage is no guarantee of a forever relationship. And the two of them still had unresolved questions.

Is Yohan able to work in the US yet? His dream was to send money back home to support his family more than ever. And what about other plans, like having a baby?

Perhaps we will hear from them again. It would be neat to see an update. Perhaps some form of Love in Paradise: Happily Ever After? is in order?