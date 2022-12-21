Britney Spears Does a Sexy Dance at Mexico Hot Spot

Many of Britney Spears’ fans enjoy her raciest thirst traps on Instagram — but there’s more to her posts than careful censorship and familial callouts.

First and foremost, Britney is a singer and one of the greatest performers in history.

So, naturally, she shares videos of her dancing. She’s not on a stage under her father’s direction — she’s dancing because she wants to.

Britney’s latest dancing video shows her partying in a Mexico hot spot. Yes, ma’am!

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a dimly lit video of herself dancing outside at a restaurant.

“Nights in Mexico,” she began her captivating caption.

“I’ve been there alone a couple of times,” Britney noted, “and honestly have no idea how I did it” … “

“It’s a hot spot !!!” Britney characterized the location.

“But with what I’ve been through …I’m a little cautious in a different country,” she acknowledged.

“But HEY,” Britney then quippeed, “at this point they should be cautious with me!”

Britney concluded her caption by offering up some context on the video itself.

“Psss here’s me dancing at a restaurant for my birthday,” she wrote.

Despite the dim lighting, she certainly looked captivating in that little black dress. More importantly, she looked like she was having fun.

Britney Spears shared a photo of her full naked body on Twitter on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Thank you, ma’am! (Image Credit: Twitter)

For years, and especially following the end of her conservatorship, concern trolls have harassed Britney on Instagram.

From her stream of consciousness captions that call out those who wronged her to her thirst trap pics to her dances, some people refuse to let her know peace.

It goes beyond a few people going “that’s cringe” when they see her having a good time.

Britney Spears wore a hat to conceal her new haircut, but the rest of her incredible body got plenty of sunlight. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Some of the more sinister commentary has implied that Britney was somehow “better off” under her conservatorship.

Let’s be very clear: conservatorships should only apply to people who truly need them in order to function and survive.

Britney is not a danger to herself or to others. She’s just … posting a lot of emojis while posting whatever she likes to social media. Millions do this — most just aren’t famous. It’s that simple.

Her hunky husband, Sam Asghari, has stepped up to defend her in the comments on Instagram.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” he described his wife.

Sam even admitted that “I personally preferred she never posted these.” And yet, he has a great reason for not objecting.

Britney Spears plops a peck on to the cheek of boyfriend Sam Asghari in this sweet snapshot of the couple.

“But,” Sam reasoned, “who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope.”

“And,” he continued, who is he to seek to control someone who has “been controlled for most of her life.”

Those are excellent points. We suppose that it’s no surprise, coming from her husband. But it would be nice if Britney’s “fans” could use the same moral reasoning that Sam has.